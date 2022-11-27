Yes, Chef with Sam Greenhalgh: Worth doing right

PART SIX

“You get people from all walks of life. You don’t have to have a degree and it doesn’t matter what your background is, all you have to do is work hard. You can get wherever you need to or want to go,” says Executive Chef Sam Greenhalgh of Forêt.

Greenhalgh and his business partner and mother, Natasha Greenhalgh, opened Forêt in the fall of 2021. Forêt offers a French inspired breakfast and lunch menu with pastries and an elevated drink menu including craft cocktails and coffee managed and created by Greenhalgh’s sibling, Billy. Sam Greenhalgh combines his history and passion for fine dining with breakfast and lunch items, proving that dinner doesn’t always have to steal the show.

“It’s rewarding to cook for people. I always knew I wanted to cook,” says Greenhalgh. “My mom’s dad has always owned restaurants, and my dad is really into food. It seemed the right path.”

In high school, Greenhalgh attended the East Valley Institute of Technology where he then worked at Noca. After that, he quickly learned skills that led him to many different spaces. The belief that anyone could do anything if they tried hard enough stuck with Greenhalgh the farther he moved in his career. He thanks his teachers for a lot of what he’s learned.

Greenhalgh says, “I followed the people I wanted to work with. I wanted to know what makes them so good every single day. What could I learn? How do you serve so many without sacrificing quality? It's all about balance. Just seeing people that knew a lot more than I did and how they thought about things made me start acting and thinking that way. I never want to be stagnant, I always want to be learning.”

Greenhalgh followed chefs he respected, a few of which are Jared Porter at Clever Koi to Chris Curtis at Noca, Sam Fox and Joe Johnston. For Greenhalgh, it’s about learning and educating oneself over talent.

“It’s about how hard you work and how many times you’ve done something,” says Greenhalgh. “When I started, I did not have any talent at all. It’s about experience. I wanted to be [good] so bad, and then one day it started clicking.”

During his time at Clever Koi, he began to sit in on meetings for creating the menu and that’s when it began to click for Greenhalgh. Gradually, he understood more and more about what made dishes work, learning to balance different combinations of acid, salt, fat and heat. He continued to practice this knowledge by creating dishes and sharing with others for their advice.

From each chef, his respect for detail grew. Forêt uses food seasonally, and really focuses on obtaining the highest quality ingredients they can find. Years of working in fine dining restaurants in many different positions had given Greenhalgh the insight into where to look and how to find what he needed. He begins looking long before the menu comes out.

“I start about a month before the menu comes out and we keep trying until we’re happy with it. It’s trial and error. Having the humility to think about what’s not working and move on from it creates a lot better food rather than sticking with the idea at first,” says Greenhalgh. “We bounce food ideas around everyone, and that creates much better food. I can’t create better food than ten people. I’m always researching new things and asking how we can get better.”

Limited space means they’re very careful with how they order, what they order and how they use it. Greenhalgh and his team work to configure what will work best and give them the best results. Their hard work and dedication brings to the menu a cross between fine dining and counter service breakfast.

“I think there’s room in every category in Flagstaff to bring new ideas to breakfast, lunch and dinner. There’s a good balance in French cuisine that is on the side of filling but won’t weigh you down all day,” says Greenhalgh. “If it’s worth doing, it’s worth doing right. If it’s not perfect, we do it again. It’s not worth it to give someone a subpar experience. If it takes three times to get a perfect omelet, that’s what it takes."

Greenhalgh’s team works hard to deliver quality, meticulously made dishes. He wants anyone that walks in to feel like what they’re receiving is that quality in which you’d expect.

“We have two little windows, and my face is always out there watching people take their first bite,” says Greenhalgh.”I want to give people something like a good note in their day that makes it a little bit better. I want to give people a bright light in their day because it’s expensive to go out for food and drinks. I never want someone to feel like their food didn’t deserve that money.”

Forêt is the first of hopefully many spaces Greenhalgh hopes to bring a detailed eye and menu to. You can find Greenhalgh at Forêt Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.