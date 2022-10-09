Yes, Chef with Megan Good: Fostering the love of food

PART THREE

“It's hot and sweaty, but at the end of the day, I'm still smiling,” says Megan Good of Flagstaff Brewing Company. “We made a bunch of people a great meal. That they're gonna remember, hopefully.”

Good has been with Flagstaff Brewing Company (FBC) on and off for the past decade, officially taking over the kitchen in 2021. The menu offers a variety of pub food, burgers, fries and the often surprising, rotating seasonal specials developed by Good herself. Opened in 1994, the brewpub on the outside might just look like a place for burgers, fries and such, but it really surprises and warms locals and tourists alike with a large variety soups and specials.

“It's not my own business, but with the support of the owners we’re able to do really creative things and try out a lot of stuff. We try to kind of push the envelope of what you would expect coming out of Flagstaff Brewing Company,” said Good.

With a strong support of locals, there is hardly a repeat soup, but occasionally some of the flavors become regular dishes

“We produce a lot of things that have, you know, southwest flavors green chiles, jalapenos cilantro, cumin things like it, you would associate with that kind of menu, but then, you know, putting a twist on it, you know, we do a lot because we’re a from-scratch kitchen,” Good said.

As a microbrewery in the Southwest, Good tries to use as much of the beer made in house as possible -- from soups to dips or gravy, you can find a Flagstaff Brewing Company brew inside.

“I like to create,” says Good. “When I came on I thought, we'll keep our staples and things that people love, but we'll have rotating specials. We'll do a new one once a week. We'll have a new sandwich or a hamburger or some kind of hot dog.”

Good’s passion for cooking began in high school, participating in Skills USA competitions. From there, she moved from Nevada to Arizona for Northern Arizona University’s science programs, hoping to major in Chemistry, specifically to work with food on a scientific level. She then fell in love with creating food and moved into their Hotel and Restaurant Management program.

Good went on to solidify her love for making food while abroad in the Netherlands during an internship while at NAU. Since then, Good has worked primarily in high volume kitchens such as country clubs, catering and a retirement home that has a special place in her heart. While at the retirement home, they specialized in making new soups every day which led to a lot of creative problem solving for Good who quickly had to learn to make new soups in large quantities while also worrying about substitutions without sacrificing quality.

“It wasn’t necessarily where I wanted to be, but it taught me so much about being able to substitute without sacrificing the quality of the food,” Good said. “They were some of the toughest critics, and it really helped me focus on the science of the craft of food. It got to the point where people would come in for the soup of the day.”

When the opportunity came up to manage the FBC kitchen, Good felt she needed to challenge herself. Years of loving and working with food led her to feeling confident to manage on her own.

“I like making people smile. I like surprising people, and I like having the excitement of the kitchen. Nothing's the same from day to day,” says Good. “We have to make food with love. I have to make sure that others will also be able to make food that they enjoy, that's my responsibility as a chef is to continue to pass that knowledge on.”

Good’s history with learning and teaching others on the science and craft of food feeds into the ways that she interacts with her own crew. It takes heart and patience to help her crew move along.

“It's a lot of dedication to be in a kitchen. I just realized I need to figure out a way to pass my knowledge on. There's at least three or four different chefs I could name that were influential in my development in my education that gave me so much that I have to take what I've learned and then pass it onto the next generation of chefs,” Good said. “I can't do this forever.”

Having worked with so many talented chefs, Good feels she is still progressing and wants to foster a learning environment in her kitchen. She wants them to become the best that they can be and realize that the kitchen doesn’t have to be a stagnant place, flipping the same burgers and fries forever. Due to the cross utilization of many of the ingredients in the kitchen, the from-scratch nature of many of the menu items, anyone stepping foot in the kitchen will learn something they didn’t know how to make before.

“I had to learn how to refine my processes and teachings to be able to teach people that might not have a very large experience or you know skill level to be able to do what I was doing,” Good said. “You know, a lot of the people in the kitchen had never really done anything in the kitchen, and they just kind of ended up here.”

She hopes to share with them the same kind of passion she has so that when they step into the kitchen to make someone’s day with a soup or a specialty sandwich, they can hold that feeling inside of themselves. It’s not always an easy process, and Good suggests that failure is a sign of growth. You can always recreate something until it’s perfect.

“Don't let your failures hold you back. We all have failed and had the thought of not being good enough. If you really have a passion and you really want to do it, keep trying,” Good says.

You can find Good at Flagstaff Brewing Company most days, their kitchen is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.