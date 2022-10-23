Yes, Chef with Joseph Wickham: At the heart of it

PART FOUR

“I want to make beautiful food but at the end of the day I’m a cook, not a painter, so I want to focus on eating,” says Joseph Wickham of Tinderbox Kitchen. “The only thing that matters and the only thing that should have ever mattered, is flavor.”

Wickham is the Chef de Cuisine of Tinderbox Kitchen, a fine dining restaurant located on San Francisco Street in Downtown Flagstaff. Tinderbox serves New American Fare, fusing culinary techniques ranging from American traditional to Italian to French and more. The restaurant almost defies categorization with seasonal menus that have recently included an Asian inspired carrot and ginger pasta dish, a filet mignon with a house-made demi sauce and a daily rotation of eclectic and freshly made sorbets. The kitchen prides itself on making everything from scratch.

Wickham attended the Scottsdale Culinary Institute after high school, where he learned many techniques but felt that his time spent in the kitchen really grounded him.

“I’m very much attracted to the idea of an unmasterful art. The idea of constant evolution is something that appeals to me. Going into culinary school, I didn’t know anything about fine dining or fancy foods. There I learned a lot of techniques and terms. Those first few years [after] were really hard,” Wickham said.

Seven years after leaving the institute, Wickham had landed his first “real” chef job in Sedona. From there, he worked in many different kitchens and refined his knowledge of fine dining.

“I learned I was not a good cook in the real world,” Wickham said. “I wanted to feel like a chef, not only on paper but also in my mind. I was a person with a shiny culinary degree that wasn’t worth shit. It was about whether I was going to make it. I kept my nose down and learned.”

During his first few years, Wickham discovered he had underestimated the difficulties working in kitchens presents. He felt the physical and mental tolls of the demanding job. The heat was real, and he soon became accustomed to the challenge that the different kitchen environments provided, sustained by the camaraderie he felt with those around him.

Early in his career in one particular kitchen run by Ivan Flowers in Phoenix, Wickham learned quickly to produce creative and quality food. The kitchen ran two tasting menus where the second menu consisted of a seven course menu entirely unique and entirely made up on the spot by everyone in the kitchen once the ticket was printed. The entire process kept him up at night.

“Every Tasting Two was different. It was a skill set and a creative insanity that I didn’t even know existed nor was I prepared for,” Wickham said. “Every single person in that kitchen cooked miles above where I ever thought I could be. I felt blessed to have been able to overcome that experience and create food that was at a level where I could stand in the same kitchen as those chefs.”

While fine dining has the ability to celebrate elaborate plating, techniques, and more expensive ingredients, for Wickham one quality is admired above the rest.

“Flavor is the most important thing,” Wickham said. “I am so hopelessly devoted to that idea. It is the only thing that matters. You take it home with you, it reminds you of your mom’s cooking. It’s the reason why comfort foods are called comfort foods. It’s my primary motivation for what I do or what the kitchen does.”

Flavor is an act of the heart. A popular dish in Wickham’s family, called Potatoes and Onions, helped him realize that regardless of the food used or simplicity or the display, flavor hovered above over any other aspect of the meal. The family dish uses a white potato and white onion covered in butter and is then cooked in a cast iron skillet. With three simple ingredients, the dish has become a memorable staple in Wickham’s life and especially among his team of chefs.

“I’m very fortunate to be able to put into practice the ideals that I think are most important in the kitchen, especially with my team,” Wickham said. “I want to be able to create an environment where the people that come can participate in something greater than themselves and become something greater than they were before just by the people surrounding them. Being able to use food as a platform to make lives better or open doors that would have been closed. Just like Ivan did for me as a young chef.”

The Tinderbox Kitchen team of chefs each has an opportunity to have their voices heard through the menu. He hopes this next iteration of the menu will showcase their growths and strengths as a team.

Wickham says, “Hearing a positive response on dishes that have nothing to do with me is more gratifying than anything I could ever cook. People who are coming see me in a chef coat but little do they know that it was this person or that person who might just be a college student or our dishwasher. That’s beautiful to me. I feel very lucky.”

Wickham leads with his heart, and encourages others to do the same. He draws on the camaraderie and admiration of the crew he has and the food that has stuck with him. He hopes that others enjoying the food will also feel the love and hard work behind every dish. For those hoping to find themselves in the kitchen, he hopes they will listen to their hearts.

“There is no discouragement, only encouragement. The reality of it is, if you really want to take this path, it doesn’t matter which path you start with. You can go to culinary school to start or not. If your heart is truly in it, you’ll end up at the place you really want to be at,” says Wickham.

You can find Wickham most days at Tinderbox Kitchen, which is open all week long from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations are recommended.