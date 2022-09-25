Yes, Chef with Joe Rodger: Comforts, simplicity, and growth

PART TWO

“As stressful as it can be at times, at least I can do what I love,” says Chef Joe Rodger of Atmosphere Kitchen. “My mom, an early childhood educator, always said she was lucky and grateful to do what she loved and I think that was something that stuck with me unintentionally.”

Rodger is the Executive Chef for Dark Sky Brewing Company’s newest addition, Atmosphere Kitchen which is located in the expanded beer garden in Downtown Flagstaff. The menu consists of elevated pub grub, including weekly rotating specialties all in the tradition of Basque pinxtos. Rodger helped open the kitchen in the spring of 2022. Many of the flavors and items find their origins in Rodger’s upbringing, whether drawing inspiration from fast food available in the eighties and nineties or the food his parents recreated from their own childhoods such as casseroles and other comfort foods.

“I love the craft of making simple things — things that people take for granted. It’s harder to make a hot dog than it is a sausage. Finding the craft in being able to do American classics and learning how to recreate them is something I have a lot of passion in,” Rodger said. “You can make foods that are comforting to people dressed up or however you want.”

Many of the items on Atmosphere’s kitchen are based on the Basque pinxto traditions, small plates that can be shared among friends. Rodger draws on his own family’s history with Basque Country to bring these plates to life, with a sentimental twist.

“Nostalgia in food hits home,” Rodger said. “I like being able to redo those flavors to make people think of their childhood when hopefully things were happier or simpler. Earlier in my career, I worked with Scott Heinonen when Tinderbox first opened. They really focused on redefining comfort food. That’s had a huge impact on the basis of where I start my thought process.”

Rodger began working at 12 and found himself becoming more and more serious about working with food in his early twenties while working as a sous chef for Heinonen.

“I didn’t have a course set out for my life, and Heinonen helped nurture my love for cooking. He was good at that and nurtured a lot of young cooks. When I worked with him that was really a technique driven experience. [When Tinderbox first opened] it was a lot of trial by fire with a lot of growing pains. We learn best from failure,” Rodger said.

His career as a chef has moved him to different kitchens with many different ambitions, a from-scratch vegetarian restaurant in California to a stage in Spain at a Michelin Star restaurant to opening and helping to open various restaurants throughout Colorado, then Flagstaff and Phoenix. Rodger says that each experience has only helped humble him, helped him take a step back, in a profession that can often forget to slow down.

“There are times in the kitchen where we say that ambition sucks and we can be too ambitious where we may burn ourselves out. It also teaches us that we can become better. Can we learn from this?” Rodger said.

After opening and then leaving Shift Kitchen and Bar, Rodger worked in restaurants in Phoenix for a while. He always intended to return to Flagstaff, he just needed a little time.

“In order to stay sane, you have to learn how to fail,” Rodger said. “Sometimes you push yourself so hard. Towards the end of my time at Shift, I was starting to find myself as a chef. People were receptive to what I was making. Even though I was learning a lot about who I was, I was also discovering faults about my own habits.”

Human relations, Rodger says, is one of the hardest parts about being a chef. Communication in a fast paced environment is something he is constantly aware of and is working on. He wants to nurture an environment where people want to work, to have fun, and busy themselves with what they love. There are many different personalities in a kitchen, and learning to communicate with all of them creates an effective workplace. He admits that he is still learning to communicate better but has come a long way since he was a kid.

“COVID had a huge impact on the mentality of people in this industry, like myself included, my friends and I grew up in old style kitchens with yelling,” Rodger said. “We've had to learn how to step back and again learn how to communicate better. We’re doing more than going back to old habits of communication because that no longer works.”

Rodgers sees changes happening within the industry, a reaction to those working in kitchens finding themselves advocating for different conditions including better communication and pay in an industry that has had a difficult past.

“Being surrounded by people that are also in food can push you,” Rodger said. “I’ve worked with so many great chefs and worked in incredibly technical restaurants that have taught me so much about not only food but life. I’m constantly learning. I’m lucky to do something I love and I feel very grateful that every day that I can continue to do that.”

You can find Rodgers at Atmosphere Kitchen most days. Dark Sky Brewing Company and Atmosphere Kitchen are open Tuesday and Wednesday from 4 - 10 p.m. and Thursday through Monday from 12 - 10 p.m.