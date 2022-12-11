Yes, Chef with Christian Lowe and Dara Wong: Rewriting stories and respecting their roots

PART SEVEN

“I really want to retell the stories, experiences and connections with food,” says Christian Lowe of Shift. “I like to look at the history of food through a new lens. From there, it’s rewriting new connections and experiences while still respecting the roots and origins.”

Lowe is the Chef de Cuisine at Shift Kitchen & Bar, owned by Dara Wong who opened up the restaurant in 2016 and became the sole owner in 2018. Shift is an American shared-plate restaurant where food is meant to be enjoyed in a family-style manner. Shift aims to focus on bold flavors, a locally driven menu, and artfully composed plates served up amidst a casual and approachable ambiance.

Lowe and Wong have worked together for over a year, building and establishing a female-empowered work environment. As they are navigating the world post-COVID, they are building and creating dishes that resonate with their own stories as they find themselves up against availabilities.

Lowe began young, first finding work as a server in Virginia at the age of fourteen where she quickly learned that the front of house was not work she wanted to pursue.

“I knocked over a bunch of champagne glasses and realized it wasn’t for me. I moved to cooking and fell in love with it,” Lowe says. “I went to the New England culinary institute and received two degrees. I’ve been all over the country since, and when I came to Arizona, I fell in love with the desert. And, I didn’t leave.”

Lowe remembers fondly her time growing up in Virginia with her family. During those times, she recognized her passion and content for cooking, a feeling she would pursue.

“Growing up in Virginia, it’s a woman’s place to cook. That’s what you do. All the women would always gather in the kitchen,” says Lowe. “We had this old Meow Mix tin, and I would stand on it and help my grandmother cook. And then I would help my great grandmother make her pies. Every season, there’s something that has to be done. In the fall, we’re smoking hogs and doing the apples for apple butter. In the summer, we’re canning all the tomatoes. That tin was my one step to get into the kitchen. I would do everything off of that Meow Mix tin.”

Wong attended the University of Denver and received a degree in Business Management. She later learned while working a desk job for an outdoor company that sitting still wasn’t for her. She attended culinary school soon after chasing the sweet opening of the oven door.

“My family would say they were shocked that I went into culinary school. For me growing up, my favorite moments were just waiting for something to come out of the oven. I’ve always watched everything when they were cooking and baking at home. As I was exploring the idea of going to culinary school, I kind of knew I would really be interested in pasty. Mostly because of those moments of waiting for cookies or cake,” says Wong. “I have a sweet tooth.”

You can experience Wong’s love for pastries every first Saturday of the month during their First Saturday bake sales, which often give a donation to a local cause. During their regular hours, you can find a revolving shared plates menu. Shift’s menu changes regularly with availability of different ingredients, always trying to stay one step ahead of becoming bored with their work or working around shortages due to the changing state of world post-COVID.

“Our guests get to see a new menu more often than not. Every week Chef [Lowe] is putting out new dishes. Seasonality and availability is big. Availability’s the most important thing,” says Wong. “One week we can get mussels and the next maybe those have gone up in price significantly where we can’t reasonably charge for them.”

“We keep the menu fluid,” says Lowe. “It keeps me creative, it keeps me on my toes, it keeps us from being redundant. This was my favorite restaurant for the last five years. There was a reason that I wanted to come and work here.”

As a result of post-COVID tourism, Shift is seeing higher numbers of guests and is still figuring out how to accommodate the large number of people they are seeing each night. While many of their complex dishes have required many complex elements in the past, Chef Lowe is adjusting dishes to be able to deliver beautiful dishes for larger crowds. The concept is always evolving.

“Chef Lowe’s style has adjusted us better to that,” says Wong. “And, you know, in five years or whatever, we’ll make another adjustment or whatever that needs to be. I think the consistency, evolving and pivoting is really important with Shift within the industry.”

Lowe and Wong find inspiration everywhere, taking from past experiences to the images and colors they might find as they’re taking a walk or flipping through magazines and Instagram. They’re always moving forward, always ensuring that their collective palettes are supported. Whereas, Wong might love her acids, Lowe ensures there’s always salt for her and enough heat for their general manager, Caitlin Wood.

The two have learned a lot from each other in the last year and a half of working with one another, whether it has been discovering Flagstaff’s food and passion together, learning new professional skills, or sharing laughs and empowering one another as human beings in an industry that has historically been a difficult place to continue working. Both Lowe and Wong are determined to create a supportive work environment.

Being a chef or wanting to continue has not always been an easy process. In 2018 Wong became the sole owner of Shift and was faced with the decision of selling or keeping it. After showing potential buyers, she realized the journey would be difficult, but she couldn’t imagine Shift disappearing.

“It was the worst feeling in the world,” says Wong. “I was like, I have to listen to myself. This doesn’t seem right, and I was really sad that these people wanted to buy this. And so, from there it was like, well, I guess I’ll just try it on my own and then, if it doesn’t work out, I’ll sell it. We’ll just take it a month at a time and here we are, five or six years later.”

For Lowe, the decision to continue to cook and create every day comes from sensing that she is part of something bigger.

“There was a period right before I went and got my bachelor’s that I thought this was stupid and no one explained to me how little I would make for difficult hours. And at the time, I found random hobbies to do, and I decided I was gonna do a family tree. I was raised by the white side of my family. I never met the African American side,” says Lowe. “I knew only a little about my grandmother. Her name was Charletta. She was a chef at a truck stop.”

As Lowe explored further she found that her great grandmother had run the only diner in their hometown of Strasburg, Virginia. Looking further, she found that a lot of the women in her lineage had worked as chefs and cooks.

Lowe says, “Virginia cuisine was the branch of colonial cuisine that started indoor kitchens. Because back in the day, all the kitchens were outside, Virginia, created kitchens inside, which then kind of created what we now know, as American fine dining with the Butler’s pantry, having a set table having basically not seeing the service.

“My family of women kind of started this or were part of it, whether they knew it or not. It made all the difference and made me realize that my purpose is a little bit different than what I probably originally thought. And I think what keeps me going on a daily basis is knowing that my ancestors are waiting for me to do something,” says Lowe.

You can find Lowe and Wong most days at Shift Kitchen & Bar, located on San Francisco Street in downtown Flagstaff. They are open Tuesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.