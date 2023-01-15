Yes, Chef: It’s All Local with Square Root Foods

SERIES FINALE

“There’s a million things to do in this life. You really could choose anything,” says Jack Flaccus of Square Root Foods. “In all honesty, I kind of fell into this. It sounds cliché to say, but our business grew very organically.”

Flaccus is one of three owners at Square Root Foods. Flaccus, along with Bryan Lubbehusen and Brian Konefal – the previous owner of the Coppa Café – run Square Root Foods and their new venture, The Tot Box. From its location on 7th Avenue, Square Root Foods sells locally sourced bake-and-take meals, year-long pickled, canned and fresh produce, cheeses, breads, coffee and more. It’s a one-stop shop for locally sourced and produced foods. The team also sells wholesale items such as burritos and pastries which you can find at many local coffee shops around Flagstaff. The Tot Box is a rebranded effort from their original food truck, Square Root Burger. The food truck sells homemade mashed potato tater tots and does not have a permanent location.

The three met years ago when Flaccus and Lubbehusen ran a farm that sold to Konefal at the Coppa Cafe. Flaccus graduated from NAU with a degree in Environmental Science and a minor in food sustainability. Lubbehusen at the time worked in the medical field.

“It was late nights talking with Brian [Lubbehusan] about where food comes from and having a lot of complaints about it but not really knowing what it takes to change that,” Flaccus says. “So we got into this property and started from scratch, tilling the land. We had no tools and no real experience, we just wanted to figure out what it takes to produce high quality food that’s not mono-cultured, that’s not for huge industry or uses pesticides or inorganic fertilizers. It’s so interesting because from that one seed you plant it brings a hundred other different aspects to farming that all need to work with each other in a cyclical relationship. From there, we ended up raising pigs and chickens and ducks and lamb and kind of integrating all those things into the one farm.”

In the end, Flaccus and Lubbehusen closed the farm to focus on their food truck with Konefal. While they enjoyed their farm, there were many factors including the distance from markets that were difficult to keep up while managing the food truck together.

“We were getting ready to shut down the farm,” says Lubbehusen, “when [Konefal] had the idea of starting up the original food truck – the food concept we started with – that was Square Root Burger. We started out as a vegan truck and then started incorporating more meat and sustainable style meat. We kind of just moved solely into food.”

Prior to Coppa Cafe, Konefal had had a long career in the restaurant business. In 2002 after graduating from NAU, Konefal left for culinary school in Italy where he worked at a Michelin star restaurant after graduating. After Italy, he moved to another restaurant in Barcelona before returning to the states where he worked in the Bay Area, which led him to work in New York with Daniel Humm. After a few years in New York, Konefal opened a restaurant at the beginning of the recession in Boston.

“It was great. But it was the recession, and it was a high end restaurant. So I decided to leave for financial reasons. I didn’t want to make food just to make money,” says Konefal.

An older brother brought him back to Flagstaff to help open a new restaurant before Konefal and his wife opened Coppa Cafe, a seasonal European cafe with freshly made pastries. Konefal’s wife passed away as he began his journey with Lubbehusen and Flaccus. He sold Coppa and began his focus on the food truck.

Flaccus says, “We started going to festivals and doing local events, and then, COVID happened. All of our events pretty much came to a halt just like all restaurants. Everyone had to get really creative.”

Square Root Burger reopened as Square Root Foods and began to sell frozen prepared meals. The trio took a lot of inspiration from the Coppa Cafe in their methods of preserving, pickling, drying and processing foods with locally sourced or foraged ingredients to ensure the longevity of their products. They expanded to the brick and mortar location in 2021 where they sell locally crafted and farmed products alongside their own take-and-bake meals.

“We have to rely on other local farmers,” says Flaccus. “Right now our support for local farms has increased so much because we know how difficult it is, but we know how much better it is, too. I think that support needs to come from everyone. Flagstaff does a great job doing that, and now we have the ability to do it on a larger scale.”

The decision to use local was easy. Flaccus and Lubbehusen had grown up in Flagstaff and had many connections to local farmers and other food purveyors, and Konefal had made many connections during his time at Coppa.

“I want to cook local food and want people to taste the flavors that exist in this region,” says Konefal. “It’s very important, and it’s how we approach all of our food, whether it’s foraging for mushrooms to have wild mushroom lasagna all year. We’re always thinking of ways so all of that is staying local, whether in the economy or the farming or the community and those that work with us and want to stay with us.”

While their physical location sells meals and produce, their food truck is set to sell homemade mashed potato tater tots, carefully made in-house at Square Root Foods.

“The product that we have now has an incredible amount of potential. So, we’ll run with it and see how it goes. Potatoes are a staple, even people that don’t like vegetables like potatoes,” says Lubbehusen.

The connection to the community, to the region, and to each other keep the crew continuing. Konefal remarks that they can’t do it alone. They hope to continue establishing relationships with local farmers and food purveyors and continuing to build their brick and mortar location.

“If you don’t like it, just leave. I love cooking, and the day I don’t like it, I’ll stop. If you don’t love it, it’s not worth your time,” says Konefal. “It’s not for money.”

You can find Flaccus, Konefal, and Lubbehusen at the brick and mortar Square Roots Food Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Purchase anything online with same day pickup. The Tot Truck can be found at large seasonal events, including regular events at the Orpheum Theater and at the Snow Park Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Follow them on social media @squarerootfoods to stay up to date.