Yes, Chef: Collaboration and camaraderie

Part One

“It's either you love it or it’s something that is going to eat you alive and spit you out,” says Executive Chef Logan Webber of Brix. “I began as a busser at 15 and went into the kitchen and realized that I really loved this organized chaos.”

Webber has played a key role behind the food at Brix for the past thirteen years. Brix Restaurant & Wine Bar serves seasonal, farm focused, contemporary American cuisine, prepared with fresh ingredients sourced from the local farmers and ranchers of northern Arizona and the Four Corners region. They are located in downtown Flagstaff in Arizona’s Historic Carriage House and have just expanded their dining area.

“I want this place to succeed, it’s my baby. As Executive Chef, I’m there for most of the creativity and supervision,” said Webber.

Everyone in the kitchen has an important role in the food that they make. Each station has someone who is well versed in what they do, allowing everyone to have a little ownership of what they do and create. While it might seem like everyone’s job is very separate, collaboration is key in creating dishes.

Webber looks to his line cooks and chefs to also bring their creativity to the table especially when thinking about their farm to table menus. With a commitment to being sustainable, they utilize many different local farms, including Forestdale Farms, Whipstone Farms, Murdock Family Farms and many others.

“One of my favorite parts of the job is seeing what's seasonal, what's coming into season,” said Webber. “You start with one component, feel it out, and see what you want to add to the dish. Most of the time I know what will pair well, but the creative process is the best thing. All my friends are chefs so I’ll sit down with them and brainstorm, too. We have fun with it.”

Webber is interested in working with ways to create a sustainable kitchen. What ends up on the menu is a combination of analyzing what is available and what the chefs at Brix, including Webber, are interested in. By using local farms, he is considering the impact that he and the kitchen have, but Webber understands that there are concerns when looking at the future.

“We’re in the high desert, it’s hard and the seasonal aspect is much different here,” said Webber. “The carbon footprint for restaurants is insane. There has to be momentum towards a change. The restaurant industry is not sustainable, but we’re trying to be more vegetable based and most of our dishes are kind of focusing on the size of the proteins.”

Webber began his journey in cooking as a teenager attending Flagstaff High School. Under the Career & Technical Education program in culinary arts, the program provided him a scholarship to attend The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College in Philadelphia.

After attending Walnut Hill College, Webber worked in Philadelphia and Austin, Texas before finding himself in Sedona. Shortly after working in Sedona, he returned home to Flagstaff after receiving an offer to work with Brix and has been there for the past thirteen years.

“I just started working with some amazing chefs and realized that this is my calling. This is what I feel like I want to do for my life,” said Webber. “I love the camaraderie of teamwork and everything. That's I just don't think there's many jobs out there that have that same kind of feel. That's cool.”

Through Webber, Brix mentors students from Flagstaff High School’s CTE program in allowing students to work/intern in the kitchen. He continues to build relationships and community with the Flagstaff area and students wanting to work in the culinary arts. The community around cooking is incredibly important to him, and he shares this with those he mentors.

Webber said, “While I’ve learned a lot in culinary school, most of the time working in the kitchen is the best. Once you get to actually being in a kitchen, that’s when it can be a make or break it moment. Many people end up changing professions.”

The reality of the kitchen is tough; long days, hard work, difficult pay. It can be a harrowing place without a supportive community. One of the hardest nights, Webber recalled, took place in an open kitchen in Austin under an “old school” chef where he had been fired midway through a busy service after cutting his hand on a mandolin. He remembers it as a very emotional night where even after being fired he stayed to ensure his crew would not fall behind. He felt the importance of the people around him in the most difficult of situations.

“It crushed me, but I still wanted to keep doing it,” said Webber. The chef eventually called him the next week to apologize and offer him the position, but Webber had already moved on and was headed back to Arizona where he would find a community of chefs like no other.

“There’s something about this town that I really love. There’s a huge potential for growth and I love building this chef community here,” said Webber. For those looking to find themselves in the organized chaos of the kitchen, Webber recommends finding a program or mentorship that allows you to work in the kitchen and behind the scenes. The restaurant industry is hard but can be rewarding.

You can find Webber most days at Brix, doing what he loves the most. Brix is open Tuesday through Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m.

“Yes, Chef” is an eight part series for the Arizona Daily Sun that releases a new feature every second and forth Sunday of the month. In this series, Margarita Cruz details and profiles the creative lives of chefs from some of Flagstaff’s best restaurants to learn about how they bring their visions to life.