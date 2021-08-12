Where to eat like a Flagstaffian

Mama Burger

After a decade, crafting vintage and trendy burgers has earned them the patronage of neighbors, schools and the medical community. With a win in 2019, they doubled down as the Best Burger in Flagstaff in 2020. The throwback to a traditional diner smashes fresh meat on a flat-top griddle. The namesake burger is the most popular menu item, made with house sauce, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, American cheese and pickles. The MOAB, or Mutha’ Of All Burgers, is built on a foundation of two patties, packed with French fries, tomato, lettuce, grilled onions, green chilies, bacon, cheddar cheese, house sauce, pickles and jalapeños. Best of all, the burgers are a bargain as handcrafted goods, ranging from less than $5 to $7.50 for the MOAB.

PIZZA

PIzzicletta is owned by avid cyclists Caleb Schiff and James Worden, and the name is word play on pizza and the Italian word for bicycle. So the story goes — after 40 days cycling in Italy learning about the cuisine, Schiff built a pizza oven in his backyard. The adventure in good food had just begun, and the pizzeria is known for its naturally leavened sourdough crust with leopard spotting. Intriguing ingredients and combinations make every day a pizza possibility. The carne dolce is topped with house made mozzarella, mascarpone, spicy sausage, local honey and sage for sweet heat or order a pizza party to make and bake at home with mozzarella, sauce and a choice of two ingredients plus 16 ounces of the daily gelato. And if you’re on the town, tipping one back at Dark Sky Brewing, Pizzicletta serves up slices there too.