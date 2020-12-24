The art of experience: A blissful moment with Elicit Chocolates

In curating the experience for all to enjoy, Geter and Dowling are able to draw on their passions for English and the arts to help them create an experience like no other. In February, they carefully selected classics; in March, during quarantine, they sold “self-care” boxes; and in September, they crafted Shakesperean flavors to match the play “As You Like it” as put on by the Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival.

“When we were doing the Shakespeare truffles, we put the truffles in the package in a certain order because we wanted to give a curated experience of different emotions that were sparked by different characters. We really put a lot of intention into the flavors. We want them to have a beginning, middle and end into the experience, not just a rush of sugar,” Dowling says. “It feels like art. Truffles are small and they can make such a sweet moment for a person.”

“We started out last year going to art markets,” Geter explains. “I don’t think it’s very traditional art, but it’s the scene we want to be a part of. We want to be involved in the art and that speaks to us.”