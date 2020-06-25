Patios of Flagstaff: Local restaurants offer bevy of outdoor dining spots

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After an arduous stay-at-home spring of cooking in and taking out, Flagstaffians are eager to patronize their favorite local eateries, albeit safely socially distanced. With the balmy days and cool nights of mountain town summer ahead Flag Live! took a peek at some of the finest patios and al fresco dining options available us all at 7,000 feet.

THE TOASTED OWL (12 S. Mike’s Pike St. & 5200 E. Cortland Blvd.)

Some of the most palatial patios of eastside and downtown Flagstaff belong to the locally-famous and delightfully kooky brunch mavens at the Toasted Owl. Chock full of owl-inspired tchotchkes and vintage light fixtures, the Owl serves up some of the best breakfast burritos and vegetarian scrambles in town, not to mention some seriously satisfying bloody marys. The hometown Tortilla Lady green chili and sweet corn breakfast tamales with pork green chili, cheddar cheese, black beans, eggs and mixed greens are also a total home run.

Flag Live! Recommends: The Green Chili Tamales and House Bloody Mary

DARK SKY BREWERY (117 N. Beaver St.)