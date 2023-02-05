The supper scenario can be daunting. There is more drama than drive, more demands than day, and yet, there is that overriding aim to eat well. We have good intentions, but the time it takes to plan, shop, prepare and yes, tidy up, crowds an already busy life. Do we grab take-out again or snag a ready meal? Those options are fine on occasion, but they won’t deliver a healthy lifestyle, despite Grub Hub’s willingness to drop it at our door.

Perhaps, the solution to the problem is a personal chef. They’re not just for the famous or fabulous; they’re niche operators that cater—literally—to our needs. Aside from basic planning, prepping and putting away, they can satisfy dietary and creative preferences. They can introduce new dishes like a fish curry stew or put a spin on an old favorite like smoked gouda mac ‘n cheese with ham and peas.

Having a reunion? You don’t want to spend all your time in the kitchen; you want to spend it reminiscing around the table. Dinner party? Host it with a welcoming vibe without the hassle. Family getaway? Getaway from the stove and focus on having fun.

You might think you can’t afford it. Think again. Seating a large party at a restaurant is impossible while the expenses surrounding a meal out from parking to check stack up quickly. Consider the convenience and comfort of staying put and let the restaurant come to you where your personal chef does it all. Those, who enjoy cooking, can even learn a technique or two from a pro.

Chef Nicholas di Paolo logs 30-plus years of experience, and now relishes the most rewarding part of his culinary journey in Northern Arizona, ensuring a client’s every desire is fulfilled. This ranges from family style events to exacting menus for tastings or formals.

“I was always gonna’ be a chef,” he says. “All of our menu items are made from scratch with the best ingredients—a standard that was born in Little Italy and honed over time to bring you the best experience available.”

His career began in the Bronx, and soon exploded when he began working at Raoul’s, a bustling bistro dating to the 70s with an utterly French menu. By 1997, di Paolo made executive chef, but over time, noticed an edgy turn in the industry. He followed his family to Las Vegas, but was unfulfilled. After the 2008 crash, Nick missed the harmony of the house—front and back—when dedicated staff previously had covered for one another. The cutthroat atmosphere he felt—where knowledge was guarded, not mentored—became stifling.

“Chefs produce chefs,” he says. “We’re partners in business—that’s old school.” But he admits, “People grow out of positions. I was 40 years old and wanted to buy a home.”

Reading about the booming Sedona vacation rental business sparked an epiphany and a jump into entrepreneurship for Chef Nick. With the launch of a website, he embraced the world. Then, COVID hugged back—a challenge for the industry across the board.

“As long as a house had a kitchen, I could cook a meal,” he remembers, and in 2022, his business popped, growing to solid bookings today. “My clients are the best—happy to see me. Everyone is on vacation and in a good mood.”

His business is his name, and Nicholas di Paolo is restaurant standard, utilizing the highest quality ingredients, like Arizona beef, results in top fare. A sample of a tantalizing five-course, French family meal offers: caramelized onion and mushroom tart with mixed greens, dressed with walnut oil and gorgonzola dulce; soupe de Pistou—minestrone with pesto; salade de carrots, julienned and marinated in sesame vinaigrette; Mediterranean seas bass with lemon vinaigrette, served with fennel potatoes and roasted, shaved Brussel sprouts and finishes with an apple tart, baked with caramel in puff pastry and served with fresh cream.

The menus are all-inclusive, so no tipping is required, priced at $135 per guest. Buffet, cocktail party and formal menus range in price according to numbers of items or guests.

Delivering the delicious goods begets prestige, and the accomplished chef was asked to cook and join the Sedona chapter of the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs. The International Association of Gastronomy, established in over 75 countries, brings together enthusiasts—including industry professionals, such as hoteliers, sommeliers and chefs—who share the same values of quality and fine dining through encouragement of the culinary arts and pleasures of the table.

Chef Nick oversees every aspect of an event from backyard weddings to buffets, staying humble to his mission. “You’re just feeding people,” he says. “Gosh, our mothers did that three times a day.”

Lastly, as a chef, one is always working when others are playing, so a happy attitude is key. “It’s easy to please people, who want to be pleased,” he confesses. “I love feeding people and watching others have a good time.”

You can learn more about di Paolo by visiting his website at chefnicholasdipaolo.com.