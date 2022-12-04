Matters of Taste: Main Street Catering fulfills the most challenging event needs

Why cater an event when so many restaurants offer meal services? Foremost, the adaptability of a full-service caterer is prepared for the inevitable challenges that arise. Their staff is experienced in the nuances of synchronizing guests’ needs as well as refilling the chafers. A comprehensive caterer also provides all that is needed for an event from the menu and the equipment to cook and serve food to all the dishes, linens, utensils and decorations. And lastly, they aren’t limited to a restaurant’s fare, but can address a variety of cuisines, settings and personal preferences.

Since 1988, Main Street Catering has been fulfilling event needs, ranging from family barbecues to whimsical weddings with gracious service and a down-to-earth take on formal dining. Their abilities extend from gourmet dinners for 20 to receptions for 300. Whether it’s buffet lines, food stations or butler-passed plates, their crew can bartend and provide the amenities that create effortless events.

On a fall day, a van arrived, loaded with storage tubs, milk crates, racks of glassware, water pitchers, coffee pumps, bread baskets, heating trays and lamps, vast groceries and much more in addition to all the elegant touches necessary for a impressive wedding day. Main Street Catering is on the scene, literally doing all the heavy lifting, set-up, cooking, serving and clean-up.

The owners are siblings with complementary skills. Partners Alexis Holle and Jyllian McIntire have worked alongside Stewart Holle to cater 100 events this year, where weddings built the bulk of business after COVID had put life on hold. In early 2021, the sisters took over the business from Dave McGraff, for whom they had worked over the years, so they were intimately familiar with the operations. In fact, it was one of Jyll’s first jobs.

“Dave gave us a great foundation to start with,” says Alexis. “We worked out the kinks and found room to grow.”

The gals enjoy the learning curve of stimulating activities, where a party is still a party, but no two are identical. At times, they stage away from kitchens and civilization, such as the Grand Canyon’s edge.

They are prepared for anything. “That’s why we pack everything, like three kinds of tape, because we may need it to pull off an event,” Jyll shares. “It’s like packing for a camping trip with everything you might possibly need to set up, serve, and then, tear down in one night.”

Often, two eight-food truck beds are filled to meet the needs of a five-hour event. Hedging against surprises, packing is done the day before, double-checking that nothing is amiss. Events frequently entail a 14-hour day for the crew of six to allow guests the chance to relish theirs.

Catering is customized, and Main Street offers an array of cuisines, such as Brunch/Lunch to Asian, BBQ or Italian/Mediterranean, but they can also make Grandma’s special chicken. Regardless, every menu is a custom menu, and executive chef Michael Long, with experience at Pasto and more, is in charge.

A sample Latin-inspired theme with a range of options might include: Chorizo & jalapeno stuffed mushrooms; chilled garlic shrimp with cilantro aioli; taco bar with pulled beef, chicken, shrimp or pork carnitas, calabacitas, tortillas plus garnishes; marinated, grilled flank steak with fresh chimichurri (most popular item); grilled sweet corn with queso fresco with spicy lime mayo or slow-cooked black beans with cumin and cilantro.

Buffets offer effective service for guests with less waste. “It’s the best option for quality and guests get what they want,” Alexis explains. “We can carve and portion, engaging guests with questions about the food as we serve.”

Taking events to the Arboretum or Red Rock Country is tricky, but that occasion is the only one that matters that day. “We liken it to being back stage, and the chaos there, while everything is perfect and sparkling out front,” Alexis says. The goal is to create a wonderful celebration.

Main Street has a strong core, which provides the face of the company. Though catering is a side gig for crew members, the effort on event day is full-time, whether it’s four days running or twice in a month.

Food prices have escalated, and it tempts some hosts to DIY. The sisters have seen a wedding cake delivered in pieces, but the crew swooped in to smooth it together and tuck in flowers, rallying to save the day. There is enormous planning, and hopes are sky-high when it comes to a wedding.

They stress the logistical trials of offering safe, fresh food and the assurance that all is well in hand.

“Catering is not the cheaper option, but it’s an exclusive experience,” Jyll reminds.

So, ready, set, party! Because Main Street Catering has everything covered—“extravagance where it counts.” Alexis advises guests and hosts, “to live in the moment and cherish a meal together.” Simply enjoy yourself.