Matters of Taste: Aspen Deli a casual downtown favorite

Aspen’s lunch box option contains a sandwich, side salad and cookie and won’t break the budget at $12.95. Downtown workers edge a 10% discount.

Carlos and Kris Turrieta bought the flagging shop more than two years ago to fulfill a dream. The couple has extensive food industry experience, working in San Jose for Microsoft’s many food campus stations with daily menu changes, then NAU food service, plus a stint for Kris with Albertson’s deli. Carlos always wanted to run a little deli in a mountain town, and the swap from full-service to a manageable menu fit their goals.

After major changes and swift decisions on how to open and prep food, they made their mark, despite the pandemic. Fortunately, deli food lends itself to quick pick-ups.

“Sandwiches are great for trails, forest adventures, picnics and anything outdoorsy,” Carlos said. “Last year was a blessing, too, giving us more time with locals, our base.”

On weekdays, nearby workers are regulars. One gentleman orders Aspen Deli’s specials, such as fried bologna or deviled ham, six days a week. On weekends, tourists stop in for a bite, while the dog-friendly patio appeals to all.