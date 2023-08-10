No matter what it is we hunger for or what ails us, we’re best served when nurtured by nature. Daily, we’re tethered to technology and ignore the wider outdoors. Whether we hike a trail or simply stroll a garden, wonderful things begin to happen within us. Our attention becomes focused again, and stress falls away, lifting our mood. Nature acts as a balm for our business, creating emotional and mental space for the priorities in our lives. Basically, we get outside to allow room inside of us for what matters most.

Given the chance to connect with our natural surroundings, most of us still crave some indulgence, and in northern Arizona, the superior choice lies just beyond our backyards. Tucked among the red rocks on three rugged acres, Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel, which opened on Feb. 1, is uniquely designed to blend with Sedona’s desert, offering guests an intimate, intrinsic experience in a stunning locale. The first of its kind in North America, Ambiente exemplifies elegant minimalism as luxury accommodation for adults only.

According to resort manager Nic Pigati, “A lot of attention, time and detail went into paying honor to the landscape. The atriums have only four points of contact with the Earth, and no heavy machinery was used in its construction—all manpower. Building took place around the existing trees and plantings, and to lay down the main arteries, plant life was scooped up and replanted.”

Buildings are modern and sleek amongst rustic nature, merging with the topography in color and form. Seeming to float above the ground, forty cube-shaped guest atriums are elevated and angled for privacy, yet afford views of iconic monoliths. Bronzed glass and metal exteriors with contemporary, elemental interiors produce a dramatic property built amongst nature.

Four tiers of rooms showcase an ultimate experience in the 576-square-foot landscape room. Gaze beyond the king bed, drop-down television and motorized blackout curtains through a floor-to-ceiling glass outlook for integration with the outdoors. Details, like live-edge juniper counters, sourced locally, are sensual alongside a Japanese soaking tub, dual shower heads, heated towel racks and more. Indulge in a Firecreek coffee pour-over with complimentary treats and step up to a private, 360-degree rooftop roost for unstoppable sunrise viewing or stargazing. It’s classy camping at its best.

With sustainability in mind, an ancient waterway was restored to flow through the grounds. In fact, four creeks cross the property, spilling into a lagoon, providing a burbling, clean water source. “It’s the same nanotechnology used to purify water in streams—no chemicals required to keep it clear,” said Pigati. “Wildlife still drink from the creek as always.”

A split-rail fence borders Coconino National Forest, past where cyclists careen down paths and hikers tramp on trails to find inner peace. Exclusive escapes include wine tours, balloons rides, off-road jeep adventures and of course, spa treatments.

Restorative and rejuvenating aspects incorporate singles and couples rooms, sound immersion therapy, a hyper-oxygenated soaking room and more, utilizing custom-blended scents, personal playlists and the sunset swirl of color in virtual Antelope Canyon ambience. Renew the senses.

Property amenities include a pool—heated by rooftop solar—and a Jacuzzi. Pool and lunch fare are served by The Drifter, a converted Airstream trailer with a full, working kitchen. Adjacent, Forty1, the destination’s signature restaurant, serves breakfast and dinner, led by executive chef Lindsey Dale.

The menu is modern American cuisine, and Chef Dale showers an endearing appreciation for the spirit of the West plus a steadfast commitment to showcasing its abundance. The aim: Sumptuous dishes geared toward those with a refined yet adventurous palate and centered on seasonal ingredients sourced from the surrounding region and beyond. Referring to the understated excellence and attention to detail at Ambiente in general, she explained, “We are creating food and creating memories.”

Dale had a hand in those details, from advising on the logistics of a space that best suits staff and guests to choosing glassware, china and the bar back. The matte black façade, chic interior and invigorating atmosphere feels earthy yet polished at Forty1.

Sustainable tourism was always the hotel’s goal. Chef Dale works closely with Blue Bird Farms, an organic, intentionality-driven holding located in Rimrock for produce, and coordinates to provide composting services for the entire property. This guarantees that all compostable materials, whether restaurant waste or coffee grounds, will be recycled into their soil source, culminating in a farm-to-fork cycle.

The menu is both standard and seasonal in turns. The most popular dish is speared prawns in green curry, creamy with coconut milk. Prawns perch over fried forbidden rice with chili oil, herb and peanut salad. Served on an ebony stone plate, it’s gorgeous in every way. The duck duo of seared breast and confit leg, parsnip puree, baby turnips, Swiss chard and purple yam gnocchi are circled with lavender blackberry gastrique and Earl Grey foam forming a masterpiece for the palate.

The venison rack on red lentil and turnip with red current gastrique, asparagus and maitake mushrooms boasts balanced flavors, while the pomegranate and pink peppercorn poached pear is light and luscious with Greek yogurt and cardamom panna cotta, sesame cashew crumble, orange and basil.

Alongside decadent food pairings pulling from a 130-bottle wine list, Chef Dale worked with lead bartender Breann Anzar to create a robust cocktail program that will rotate with seasonal offerings. Try a spirited dessert—combining a cocktail and treat—as a tease.

Central to the boutique property, the multi-functional food and event space invites guests to come for dinner, enjoy a movie poolside and stay for guided stargazing on the upcoming, custom 16-foot screen. “The restaurant is upscale yet cozy; masculine yet sexy,” Pigati says. There is complimentary breakfast with casual caffeine flowing, fine dining with spirits flowing, a wine tasting room, group buyouts available for events—everything feels connected.”

Ambiente is operated by Mike Stevenson with his two daughters Jennifer May and Colleen TeBrake. The five-year labor of love became the premiere project of Two Sisters Bosses, a high-end development and management company focused on crafting an extravagant encounter harmonious with the environment. It’s no wonder, Ambiente made Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Hot List. This collection of the world’s best new hotels, cruises, restaurants, cultural destinations and transportation projects sets new standards for hospitality balancing style, ethos and service.

Such standards arise from hand-in-glove teams. Chef Dale can’t say enough complimentary words about her hand-picked crew. “The team we have is incredible—the best of the best and proud to be part of this amazing hotel. We work hard, go home and love coming back to work.”

Ambiente, a Landscape Hotel, is a tranquil, lavish hideaway just waiting to boost your health and your mood.