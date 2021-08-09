Matters of Taste: Agee’s Barbecue Market

Apparently, barbecue sauce is thicker than blood.

That family attitude carried the business forward to include their adult daughters. Madison works as assistant manager, while MacKenzie handles the front line and more. Even volunteers participate for the joy of it, saying things like, “I always wanted to work at a barbecue place.” One retiree also contributed to the Carolina gold sauce recipe. Depending on the season or event, all hands are on deck with supportive friends, who have obtained food handler cards.

The idea for barbecue came about when Agee was a youngster. His father built post offices, and one summer, he worked in Dale. The central Texas location was renowned for it dry, slow-smoked meat. Think Black’s Barbecue of Lockhart founded in 1932, the oldest family-run place. (Full confession: When our daughter married in 2013, my husband drove from the Austin wedding site to pick up Black’s catering for the reception. Driving back without sampling any was the hardest part.) Phoenix area’s Little Miss Barbecue, who is in the top 10 according to Kral, also provided huge influence and equipment. Little Miss builds smokers and distributes them nationally.