Matter of Taste: Forêt FLG brings easy French to Flagstaff

His business partner and mother, Natasha Greenhalgh, always knew they would open something together. Located in the former Stronghold Coffee Café just off Beaver Street, the space caters to breakfast and lunch. Greenhalgh was welcomed by the neighborly competition, who appreciate another choice for eggs and coffee.

Refreshing the café in the historic Anderson Feed Building was a family affair. Greenhalgh’s uncle and father contributed long days, muscle and woodshop skills for a soft opening in early August. Preserving the character with painted concrete flooring, butcher block counters, art and greenery provide a pared back, light-filled locale. Smooth, upbeat vocals welcome guests.

“We don’t compromise on quality, but we won’t outprice locals,” Greenhalgh said. “A college student can come in a get a burrito and coffee without breaking the bank.”

Greenhalgh earned his kitchen cred at East Valley Institute of Technology, where instructors helped him secure practical experience at Noca under Chris Curtiss. Over time, he has done every job from dishwasher to line cook to front of house — everything, but barista. So, sister Maddie Greenhalgh moved to Flagstaff to fill that role and operate the savvy equipment acquired in the transition.