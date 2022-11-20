LA and homemade: El Tamaleroo Mann brings a revitalized classic to Flagstaff

Gray skies and snow flurries are a far cry from the sun-soaked streets of Los Angeles, but there is a pop-up taqueria just off San Francisco trying to bring the heat of LA, home.

Temporarily located in the Southside Tavern, El Tamaleroo Mann bustles with energy. The scent of birria tacos, mulitas and quesadillas cooking on the griddle treats their eager customers with a hint of what’s to come: satisfaction. Owner Valeria Alcoser experiences a similar feeling as she looks at the scene before her, but as she will tell you, the success that they have achieved today did not come easily.

“We were struggling to make ends meet,” Alcoser says as one of her employees prepares an order. “Before we moved out here, I was working for an environmental company... doing accounts payable, and [Lalo] was doing plumbing at that time.”

The decision to move from LA to Flagstaff was originally suggested by an uncle who lives in town and owns the tire shop that El Tamaleroo Mann was originally located in front of. “He told us how much potential Flagstaff has to grow a business…”

Alcoser, however, was unconvinced.

“It took like five times for them to convince me to move out here,” she chuckles. “I was born and raised in LA, so it was my whole life out there.” But after some persuading, Alcoser agreed.

In the beginning, El Tamaleroo Mann was a much smaller operation. It was only open on weekends and tamales, as their name suggests, were the only thing on the menu, but even the soft opening presented the young entrepreneur with problems.

“We couldn’t find the husk leaves, there were times where we couldn’t even find the meat in Sam’s Club, so we were like, ‘We have to do something else,’ because we were struggling… There was a point where the tamale system slowed down, and we weren’t selling enough to cover our expenses.”

Alcoser needed to get creative, so she decided to bring a delicious LA staple to her Flagstaff taqueria: birria.

This savory stew is a stand-alone classic in Mexican cuisine, but it can also be used to elevate and revitalize other classics like tacos and quesadillas. By dunking tortillas in the birria broth and stuffing them with the stew meat, a totally unique and wonderful palette of flavors is unlocked.

Alcoser knew the potential that birria had from her time in LA, but she first needed to learn how to make it.

“[My business partner] wasn’t sure exactly how to do it or how the red sauce was made,” Alcoser said. There was a lot of trial and error with the stew, and even after nailing the first batch, making the birria quesotacos proved even more difficult. “At first, the quesotacos came out really bad. They were burnt. Very thin. We kept redoing them until we got the right color, the right meat portion and the right cheese.”

The effort that the team puts into perfecting their food shows in sight, sound and especially taste, but Alcoser wants El Tamaleroo Mann to be more than just a place with good food.

She says, “My goal is to make a staple, to mark history in Flagstaff. It’s not necessary to have a lot of things on the menu, and when you put passion and love into an item, it has the potential to grow.” The passion and love that Alcoser has for this business and for LA culture drives her mission to create a memorable yet always familiar experience. “We want to make everyone feel welcome when they come to us and eat here with us, that they feel like they’re at home.”

She is grateful for the support they’ve received during this strange and rewarding venture, and she is hoping to share their food with more people in the state of Arizona by expanding outside of Flagstaff and throughout Northern Arizona. But until all these exciting new changes go through, they’re introducing a variety of happy hour combos and family packs to the menu to tide their loyal patrons over until the next big thing.

El Tamaleroo Mann is as delightfully appetizing as their social media posts suggest, but their true success lies in their ability to make anyone feel at home, to create an environment as warm as the streets of LA and to revitalize a classic Mexican dish in a myriad of ways.

As Alcoser says, “There’s a lot of flavor, there’s a lot of love and passion as well… Come and try our food… You won’t regret it.”

El Tamaleroo Mann is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12 - 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and from 12 - 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday—or until sold out. Their current location is on 117 S San Francisco St. inside the Southside Tavern.

You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram at @tacosetm19.