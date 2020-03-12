Get a piece of this: Pie Guy's Pies offers a variety of options

Lewis’ home kitchen, in the completely remodeled garage of his property, was a key part of the decision to buy the particular house. It also just so happens to be located at 3014 on his street, essentially the start of the mathematical constant known as pi.

“I would say for two years, nothing happened. And then about two years ago, we finally refinanced the house and made it possible financially,” Lewis says. “I tore down the [garage] door and built a door and the wall. But I couldn't do the work inside.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the help of local contractor Matt Lindquist, Lewis’ vision came to life, and his pie press and mixer found their home in the corner of his completed pie kitchen. The next challenge came from getting approval from the Health Department, with Lewis being a special case given his unique arrangement.

“It took almost, I want to say nine or 10 months, for the city to finally approve the plan,” Lewis says. “It was tough because the city was unaware of the regulations involved here. They weren't sure whether I could put a hood in here or not, or if I needed a hood and if I did I had to restructure the garage.”

However, the final approval finally came on Feb. 10, granting Lewis the go-ahead to bake away after a long run of hard work.