From farm to table: Forestdale Farm CSA makes local produce accessible

The GardenShare program is all about helping individuals, schools and communities start their own gardens. They provide 25 varieties of vegetable, herb and edible flower starts throughout the season that the recipient can then grow themselves creating their own home or community garden. The ProduceShare program allows Flagstaff residents to pick up weekly produce like greens and occasional warm-season crops like beans, cucumbers and squash. The EggShare program allows customers to pick up 15 dozen fresh chicken eggs each year.

Another program offered by Forestdale Farm is the FarmSharing Fund. This fund is broken up into two parts — one for supporting school gardens and the other for supporting low-income families in need of weekly produce. This program relies on donations to help give garden starts to Flagstaff schools and to provide families in need weekly produce at a discounted rate.

Morton-Starner said that, while the main aspect of supporting local farms is being able to eat fresh locally grown produce and poultry, this support also has other big effects on the community.