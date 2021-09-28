From farm to table: Forestdale Farm CSA makes local produce accessible

If the pandemic taught Flagstaff anything, it’s that supporting local businesses is key in a small town. But shopping small doesn’t stop at clothing stores, bookstores or family-owned restaurants. Tucked away behind the Little America Hotel just five minutes south of downtown Flagstaff hides a small farm of growing vegetables and chickens.
Rylan Morton-Starner and his wife, Jamie Fredricks, run Forestdale Farm along with their two children, 6-year-old Arlo and 3-year-old Erez. The farm opened in 2012 and currently has more than an acre of vegetables and a half-acre of poultry.
Morton-Starner was born and raised in Flagstaff. He found himself working on New England farms during college. Later, he worked in Ecuador with nonprofit organizations, farming in remote communities. In the Midwest, Fredricks grew up with an interest in growing food. She too eventually found her way to Ecuador, interning with an indigenous community and working with several nonprofit organizations.
Once the pair moved to Flagstaff and bought the land that Forestdale Farm sits on, they began growing their own food. Everything grew at such a fast pace that they had to figure out what to do with it. Because of this, they started their first Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program and began to profit off the land with the farm officially opening in 2012. Now, the family of four runs and works on their farm alongside a small staff of volunteers and part-time employees.
Since the beginning, they’ve prioritized using organic and sustainable farming practices whenever possible. This includes on-site composting, rainwater harvesting, drip irrigation, mulching, pesticide and herbicide-free and integrated pest management, and antibiotic and hormone-free poultry. Water conservation is one of their biggest strategies when it comes to sustainability, Morton-Starner said. All of their greenhouses are set up to catch rainwater, and they have the capabilities to store up to 50,000 gallons of rainwater. This rainwater is used to irrigate throughout the season.
Small-scale farms like Forestdale often rely on farmer’s markets to sell their yields. But they were forced to find other means after the pandemic forced the closure of both weekly Flagstaff farmer’s markets. They then shifted their focus to developing their CSA programs even further, Morton-Starner said. A CSA is much like a monthly subscription, in which customers pay a price upfront and pick up their share.
“Because of the pandemic, people had access to start their own gardens,” Morton-Starner said. “We were able to really provide for the community and the community has been really supportive of that, too. The pandemic has led us to do more on-farm sales and direct-to-customer sales because of the uncertainty of restaurant and market sales.”
Even now when they are attending farmer’s markets again, Forestdale has invested heavily into growing the CSA programs. Currently, Forestdale Farm offers multiple CSA programs, including their GardenShare, ProduceShare and EggShare programs.
The GardenShare program is all about helping individuals, schools and communities start their own gardens. They provide 25 varieties of vegetable, herb and edible flower starts throughout the season that the recipient can then grow themselves creating their own home or community garden. The ProduceShare program allows Flagstaff residents to pick up weekly produce like greens and occasional warm-season crops like beans, cucumbers and squash. The EggShare program allows customers to pick up 15 dozen fresh chicken eggs each year.
Another program offered by Forestdale Farm is the FarmSharing Fund. This fund is broken up into two parts — one for supporting school gardens and the other for supporting low-income families in need of weekly produce. This program relies on donations to help give garden starts to Flagstaff schools and to provide families in need weekly produce at a discounted rate.
Morton-Starner said that, while the main aspect of supporting local farms is being able to eat fresh locally grown produce and poultry, this support also has other big effects on the community.
“We really are glad to be a part of a community and to be able to grow for the community,” Morton-Starner said. “Support local farms because they are directly tied to the community. We have partnerships with restaurants … there’s a whole lot of ties that local growers can connect with the community and the community can support all of those efforts and sustainable practices that the growers do by supporting the farm. That’s the key — supporting local.”
When someone decides to support Forestdale Farm, they are also supporting their local partnerships. The farm currently partners with many restaurants and businesses in the area, including selling produce to local restaurants and providing composting services to places like Mother Road Brewing Company.
If you are interested in learning more about Forestdale Farm, their CSA programs, or how to donate to their FarmSharing Fund, visit: https://forestdalefarm.com.
Sabrina Proffitt is a contributor to the Arizona Daily Sun. Reach her at s.proffitt.official@gmail.com.