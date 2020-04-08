Forging ahead: The REAL Kitchen establishes itself amid widespread closures

Ross and Kara Taylor spent this past summer preparing something special for Flagstaff diners. After meticulously choosing furniture, kitchen appliances and décor for a humble space in the Sherwood Forest Shopping Center on South Milton Road, they proudly hosted The REAL Kitchen’s soft opening less than two weeks into March. Then Mayor Coral Evans mandated that restaurants and bars cease dine-in operations to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“We literally opened our doors five days before the city shut down,” Ross says. “If we had been open for six months I think we would have had a pretty good customer base.”
The couple tried the takeout model for a few weeks, but it didn’t make sense to keep ovens warm and lights on every day for the slow trickle of orders coming in. Starting this week, they will be offering a limited menu of delicious no-frill meals for takeout and delivery each Friday from 2 to 7 p.m.
The REAL Kitchen prides itself on offering fresh fare people can feel good about eating. The gluten-free menu offers meals for carnivores, vegans and everyone in between, with vegetable-based proteins from Flagstaff’s NexVeg and a range of non-GMO meat such as smoky molasses pork tenderloin and citrus shrimp with pesto. Ross and Kara conducted extensive research into their supply chains to ensure what they see is what they get, without any added flavors or preservatives. Even the sauces, from the chimichurri to the coconut curry, are house-made in order to adhere to the Taylors’ high standards.
Transparency is important when it comes to The REAL Kitchen’s menu, with ingredients listed on the website and dine-in options allowing guests to pick and choose à la carte dishes to fit their dietary restrictions. However, as the mandated shutdown continues, Ross and Kara have shifted to offering pre-packaged heat-at-home meals, a move they were planning to incorporate later in the restaurant’s life. The meals remain customizable for those with allergies, and vegan options are clearly labeled on the online order form.
“We’re keto-friendly, paleo-friendly—you don’t have to make a lot of substitutions,” Kara says. “That was important to us because that’s something we do when we eat out; sometimes it’s fine, sometimes it’s a hassle. We wanted to make choices available for everybody.”
Ross and Kara are carrying on their reputation for healthy, accessible food—one that began with the launch of Love You Foods and the production of their FBOMB nut butter and oil travel packs in 2015. As the business grew and investors took over operations, though, production moved to a factory in Utah.
“We didn’t feel right about leaving our people unemployed, so we took our own money and put it into building this restaurant,” Ross says.
More than $200,000 later, the space has been transformed from generic sandwich chain to cozy restaurant with fully renovated bathrooms and tile throughout what has turned into a classy interior. Care was taken with even the smallest of details as the couple tested an array of bamboo utensils and fiber lids for take-out drinks in order to avoid single-use plastics—an important aspect in being a certified ocean-friendly restaurant through a partnership with the nonprofit Surfrider Foundation.
Even as Governor Doug Ducey signed an executive order this week halting evictions for nonprofits and small businesses in Arizona through the end of May, the property manager for Sherwood Forest Shopping Center sent a letter to tenants April 1 assuring there would be no evictions during closures. Kara quickly applied for a loan from the Small Business Association, but there’s still a great deal of uncertainty to navigate as the Taylors, along with many other small businesses in Flagstaff, face a foggy future in the weeks and months ahead.
“The fact that everybody’s in this together means it’s even more challenging than if there was just one restaurant that closed,” Ross says.
“It’ll be interesting to see what the restaurant community and the small business community will look like after this,” Kara adds.
“It’s not like the governor says, ‘OK everyone, you can open up again,’ [and everything is back to normal],” Ross says. “You’ve got to bring staff back in, you’ve got to stock your refrigerator and pay back rent.”
The two wonder whether people will flock back to restaurants once restrictions are lifted or hunker down at home for another few months before venturing out.
“It’s hard to say what consumers will be like,” Kara says.
Until then, many Flagstaff residents will continue supporting each other wherever and whenever they can.
“We have a guy who came by about a week ago and got six orders of our spinach artichoke dip just to take to other people,” Ross says. “He was trying to spread the word about us and support us with a large order and that’s very humbling and gratifying. The people we do see and have seen, they’re definitely repeat visitors. And we appreciate the support.”
The REAL Kitchen is located at 1509 S. Milton Road. Orders can be made at www.eatatthereal.com throughout the week for pickup or delivery on Fridays from 2-7 p.m. Visit the restaurant on Facebook @EatAtTheRealKitchen for updates and more information.
