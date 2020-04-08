Forging ahead: The REAL Kitchen establishes itself amid widespread closures

Transparency is important when it comes to The REAL Kitchen’s menu, with ingredients listed on the website and dine-in options allowing guests to pick and choose à la carte dishes to fit their dietary restrictions. However, as the mandated shutdown continues, Ross and Kara have shifted to offering pre-packaged heat-at-home meals, a move they were planning to incorporate later in the restaurant’s life. The meals remain customizable for those with allergies, and vegan options are clearly labeled on the online order form.

“We’re keto-friendly, paleo-friendly—you don’t have to make a lot of substitutions,” Kara says. “That was important to us because that’s something we do when we eat out; sometimes it’s fine, sometimes it’s a hassle. We wanted to make choices available for everybody.”

Ross and Kara are carrying on their reputation for healthy, accessible food—one that began with the launch of Love You Foods and the production of their FBOMB nut butter and oil travel packs in 2015. As the business grew and investors took over operations, though, production moved to a factory in Utah.

“We didn’t feel right about leaving our people unemployed, so we took our own money and put it into building this restaurant,” Ross says.