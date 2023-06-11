Summit Star Farm originally began as a plot of land the Solvais family intended to use as a homestead, producing food primarily to meet their own nutritional needs. When its owners, Shelby and Tony Solvais, realized they could provide for their own family and add a measure of food security to their community, they decided to convert to a more traditional market farm model. Having only been Flagstaff residents since early 2022 and officially designated their business as a farm in January 2023, much of what the Solvaises are working to build is still in its early stages, but their vision for a productive, livestock-heavy operation is clear and underway.

While Tony works outside the home to help support the family, Shelby’s knowledge and efforts propel Summit Star Farm forward. Shelby’s pursuit of farming started out as merely an interest in food and where it comes from. Health concerns in her early twenties and years later after the birth of her first child caused her to develop an awareness about her food, its origins, and the impact it could have on one’s health. In Shelby’s case, the dietary choices she has made have allowed her to reduce her dependency on medication to control a host of potentially deadly symptoms brought on by an autoimmune disorder, with the expectation that, in time, if this trend continues, she will be able to eliminate the medication altogether.

For Shelby, “each small thing that you’re doing,” such as growing some of your own vegetables, raising some of your own meat, producing some of your own dairy or sourcing food from the local community, “is going to positively contribute to changing that dynamic and the health of your body… That’s kind of where a lot of this stemmed from.”

Then, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family was struck by “the fragility of all our systems” and supply chains, including food supply. Witnessing this supply chain breakdown further underscored their interest in having more knowledge about and control over their food, and encouraged them to become active participants in building a strong local food economy.

A Love of LivestockWhen Shelby was growing up, she wanted to be a veterinarian. Ultimately, her path in life changed, but her love for animals never went away. She says, “The animals are a form of enjoyment for me—taking care of them and getting to watch them have babies and all of that.” That enjoyment has manifested in the care and breeding of a number of different livestock species on the farm. The back portion of the family’s property is home to Nigerian Dwarf goats, Rex rabbits, a mixed breed flock of chickens and a soon-to-be flock of Australorp chickens.

Choosing breeds that are well-suited to Flagstaff’s environment and to the tasks required of them is among Shelby’s chief concerns. That means that her goats were chosen for their milking capability and milk quality, her rabbits for their meat quality, her chickens for their egg production and meat quality and all of her animals for their cold hardiness. Beyond simply choosing breeds that do well here, Shelby is working with mentors experienced in animal husbandry to learn to identify the most desirable characteristics of the breeds she works with. As Summit Star Farm grows, Shelby wants to ensure that she understands and breeds for the best possible traits, improving the farm’s livestock lines over time.

Working with Flagstaff’s Community and EnvironmentBeyond learning how to identify and breed for desirable livestock traits, Shelby has also had to learn how to grow food and care for animals in Flagstaff’s high desert environment. Not a farmer by upbringing, and a recent Flagstaff transplant, Shelby has learned to rely on others in the community with more experience for that education “I’m not an expert by any stretch of the imagination,” she says, “but there’s people that have been doing this for a long time, so if you find those right people, you can make almost any environment work.”

Shelby enjoys the challenge of learning how to make a farm succeed in Flagstaff. To her, the area’s less-than-ideal conditions (such as poor soil quality and wind) provide a learning opportunity rather than an obstacle. For the Solvais family, Flagstaff’s clean air, fresh water, winter snows, beautiful mountains and welcoming community easily outweigh any difficulties they may face on the farm. “I think you have to look at where you’re at in life,” Shelby explains, “and we’re at a stage in life where we’re raising kids, and we care about the community we’re in, and we care about the people that we’re around… That was one of the biggest reasons for picking Flagstaff, and all of this is just… learning how to work with the environment we were given.”

Foodlink Grant for Heritage Breed ChickensSummit Star Farm’s main area of focus at the moment is developing its flock of Australorp chickens. The Australorp is a heritage breed listed by The Livestock Conservancy as “recovering,” meaning that at one point the breed was in danger of being lost, and its numbers are still being monitored. Contributing to the preservation of this heritage breed is one of many reasons Shelby and Tony chose to focus on developing an Australorp flock. The others come down to its usefulness and fit for the conditions in Flagstaff.

Australorps are considered dual-purpose birds, meaning that they have high egg production, but also make good meat birds. According to Shelby, “they are very cold hardy, they’re excellent foragers [and] from a production standpoint, they offer the best of both worlds.” In short, having more Australorp chickens in Flagstaff means a healthier local food supply. For this reason, Summit Star Farm was chosen as one of Flagstaff Foodlink’s 2023 Grower Grant recipients for their Australorp project.

Flagstaff Foodlink’s funding will help Summit Star Farm develop a flock of strong laying hens and sell eggs for consumption at market. Then, in the next phase of the project, the farm will begin providing fertilized eggs to others in the community who want to raise their own Australorp chickens (whether for meat, eggs or both). Additionally, the farm will be hosting public workshops to help others learn from the knowledge they have gained through the project. Right now, Shelby anticipates hosting two workshops in the fall, one how-to on chicken coop design and the other an open discussion wherein community members can see the chickens and discuss the entire process of getting the flock started.

Planning and Letting Go

For Shelby, who describes herself as very “type A,” learning adaptability is an ongoing process. “I like to know exactly how things are going to go and have a plan… I would say one major lesson is: that’s not how it goes, ever.” Although she still plans things to the best of her ability, Shelby has learned that animals, plants and environmental conditions are unpredictable and she has to adjust to whatever comes. Her new approach allows for less perfection up front and more improvement over time.

Shelby also says that she often surprises herself when she gets into a conversation, feeling like she knows nothing and then all her farming knowledge starts spilling out. For her it’s important to, “[give] yourself the grace to always be learning, but then also [give] yourself credit that you are learning.” She reminds herself and others in her position that, “every time you solve a problem or you fix something or you build something, that’s one more thing that you have stored away for future use… at some point it’s going to come in handy.”

When speaking with Shelby or spending time on Summit Star Farm, the amount of knowledge she’s gained about food and how to produce it is clearly evident. Her philosophy of small, manageable growth to allow for that learning process to happen is reflected in the farm’s set up. With animal pens large enough to accommodate more than the family is currently managing and additional undesignated space to grow into, there is plenty of opportunity for Summit Star Farm to expand over the years at a comfortable pace.