The newly painted pink details adorning a single storefront on East Aspen Avenue mean one thing: Downtown Flagstaff now has its very own self-serve frozen yogurt shop.

YOGÆRT opened its doors February 17, and owner Samantha DeWarf said it has been a family business from the start. She even joked that her six-year-old daughter is the real boss.

“My dad came in, and he’s a contractor. So he helped us redo the space and build everything,” DeWarf said. “My husband is a third grade teacher, but he’s definitely a huge part of this too. We are definitely equal counterparts in the whole thing, so it’s one hundred percent a family business. You’ll see my sister and my mom working here at times, too.”

After strolling through the front door of YOGÆRT, the first thing customers will see is a gallery of sorts. The displays range from stickers to clothing to candles and art prints—almost all made by local artists.

DeWarf explained that the idea for YOGÆRT came about after her daughter asked her for frozen yogurt one day. After searching the area, DeWarf realized there was not one frozen yogurt shop in the area. She was then inspired to combine her passions for art and fashion by creating a space that not only serves frozen yogurt but also spotlights local artists.

“At my regular job I work with emerging brands, so I thought, ‘What if I could take that and do it in my own way here?’ So I wanted to get emerging artists and artists that deserve to have a space to get their work showcased,” DeWarf said. “That’s the mindset I walked in here with.”

The name of the shop, DeWarf explained, is a tribute to her Norwegian heritage as she grew up half in Norway and half in Arizona.

“I’ve always kind of wanted to do something in the food industry too,” DeWarf said. “My grandpa was an amazing chef. He was the chef for the King of Norway, so it was kind of a tie in for him with the Norwegian letter and a little bit of food and then my art and fashion passions.”

As business owners, DeWarf and her husband attempt to incorporate as much art as possible into their yogurt shop. Not only is there local art and fashion for sale at the front of the shop, there are also brightly colored murals lining the walls, beckoning customers in and adding to the cheerful atmosphere.

“I know that we are a little bit brighter than most things, but that’s what we want to be. We want to be fun and happy and just a place that people want to hang out in,” DeWarf said. “I’m excited to be part of the downtown community, to be part of Flagstaff and bring more art and color to the downtown area.”

Since the shop’s grand opening, DeWarf said they have been flooded with positive feedback from both the local and NAU communities.

“In downtown Flagstaff everyone has been so welcoming and just Flagstaff in general has been really excited for us,” DeWarf said. “I’m honestly beside myself and thankful for how nice everyone has been so far … We’ve had a lot of NAU students, which is awesome and we are starting to get tourists now that [tourist season] has been picking up a bit.”

DeWarf said she cannot stress enough that she and her family opened YOGÆRT as a place for people to hang out, relax and enjoy each other’s company. The shop is equipped with free Wi-Fi for customers and extensive seating to encourage those stopping by to take a seat and enjoy their frozen treat.

“We’ve had some birthdays in here already, and there've been a couple of first dates where they just sit there and talk,” DeWarf said. “It’s just so cute to be part of someone’s beginning in their little story too.”

However, YOGÆRT is not done upgrading just yet. DeWarf explained that the shop will soon have a vintage Pepsi soda tap machine so customers can make yogurt floats as well. DeWarf also said there are more yogurt flavors and options on the way.

“We plan to get more [yogurt] machines as we grow,” DeWarf said. “Everything is gluten-free, we have vegan, the only thing we are lacking right now is sugar-free, and that’s something we want to bring in to make sure we have an option for anybody that comes in the door, basically.”

DeWarf and her husband are happy to evolve the business as it grows and offer as many options as possible to their customers, but she said it is going to take time and support.

“We are just small, local people who wanted to start something, but we’re not coming into this as billionaires. So as we grow we can grow our product and everything we have too,” DeWarf said.

DeWarf said she encourages the community to come check out the shop for a few main reasons. An overwhelmingly important one, she explained, is to support local art and artists. DeWarf also stressed that YOGÆRT was created to be a vibrant, welcoming place for anyone and everyone.

“We want to be the place where people can just come to hang out and have fun and have their first date, have their birthday party, have whatever! We want to be a happy place,” DeWarf said. “So I am hoping that we are that and that’s why people would want to come.”

DeWarf said she and her family are excited to bring more joy and color as well as some frozen treats to the downtown area.

YOGÆRT is located at 3 E Aspen Ave in downtown Flagstaff.