Elicit Chocolates: Flagstaff’s vegan chocolatiers bring healing to the homestead

Though many Americans are facing hardships in the wake of a global pandemic, the crisis has been uniquely difficult for restaurants and workers in the food service industry. Restaurants have taken to carry-out and curbside delivery with some beloved establishments closing their kitchens indefinitely. In spite of the challenges however, many food workers and small businesses in Flagstaff have gotten inventive. Sarah Dowling and Ali Geter, the creative masterminds behind Elicit Chocolates, saw the present challenge as a clarion call to nurture their community with decadent vegan confections delivered to your doorstep.

“We wanted to not simply create chocolates so much as we wanted to create an experience,” Geter says.

“An indulgent experience,” Dowling adds.

“We’re a small business,” Geter says. “We were just getting going during the holidays and really excited for spring offerings.”

And then everyone’s lives were turned upside down.

“With the recent changes in all of our daily lives, we got to asking ourselves, how do we continue to share and make these chocolates and these transformative experiences? How do we give back to the community?” Dowling says.

Enter Elicit Chocolates’ self-care boxes.