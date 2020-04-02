Elicit Chocolates: Flagstaff’s vegan chocolatiers bring healing to the homestead

Though many Americans are facing hardships in the wake of a global pandemic, the crisis has been uniquely difficult for restaurants and workers in the food service industry. Restaurants have taken to carry-out and curbside delivery with some beloved establishments closing their kitchens indefinitely. In spite of the challenges however, many food workers and small businesses in Flagstaff have gotten inventive. Sarah Dowling and Ali Geter, the creative masterminds behind Elicit Chocolates, saw the present challenge as a clarion call to nurture their community with decadent vegan confections delivered to your doorstep.
“We wanted to not simply create chocolates so much as we wanted to create an experience,” Geter says.
“An indulgent experience,” Dowling adds.
“We’re a small business,” Geter says. “We were just getting going during the holidays and really excited for spring offerings.”
And then everyone’s lives were turned upside down.
“With the recent changes in all of our daily lives, we got to asking ourselves, how do we continue to share and make these chocolates and these transformative experiences? How do we give back to the community?” Dowling says.
Enter Elicit Chocolates’ self-care boxes.
“Each week we’re crafting and curating a trio of our truffles,” Geter explains. “We’ll announce which flavors will be in the box that week via our website and social media. People can place orders online and have their box delivered. Given the shelter-in-place orders, we still wanted to provide people with a moment of bliss.”
With every $25 chocolate box purchased, Elicit will contribute $5 to a different local charitable organization each week. Last week, proceeds were sent to Flagstaff/Kinlani Tip Jar, which provides relief to service industry workers impacted by the crisis.
“The tip jar helps service workers who have experienced layoffs as of late,” Dowling says. “They can post their Venmo accounts to the site and people can send them money. It’s a grassroots way to directly give back to the community. We wanted to find different ways to keep connecting people, and bring awareness to charities like Kinlani.”
A portion of proceeds from this Saturday’s self-care boxes—which include two each of Elicit’s Lavendar Latte Truffle, Cherry Cordial and Peanut Butter Cup of Your Dreams—will be donated to Threaded Together, a newly formed nonprofit that has been working tirelessly sewing masks for healthcare workers and hospitals. In addition to the self-care boxes, the founders of Elicit have been posting various at-home ways of nurturing oneself, including live yoga flow sessions via their Facebook page.
The healing power of chocolate is much needed these days, but Elicit existed long before the pandemic hit.
“We worked together in commercial kitchens before,” Geter says. “Both of us are vegan and allergy conscious as well so we wanted to bring that awareness to our creations. Our chocolates are dairy free and nut free. We’re focused on incorporating natural ingredients, working within that vegan, raw food world.”
“A lot of vegan food is marketed as healthy, but not as decadent or delicious,” Dowling adds. “We want the experience to linger, to shift the way you feel.”
The two started making chocolates as a creative outlet and it wasn’t long until their friends began asking to buy them.
“From there we wanted to get deeper into the art of the chocolate,” Dowling says. “Experiment with flavor balancing, recreating old favorites in a magical way. Like our local raw honey cherry cordial—wouldn’t you rather have something luscious like raw honey as opposed to corn syrup?”
“Exactly. So much of diet culture, of the culture of loving your body, loving yourself, is lacking in decadent experiences. We wanted to create those moments for people,” Geter says.
In short, better ingredients make for better experiences.
Before the self-care boxes and at-home wellness practices, Elicit was working pop-ups and collaborating with the local art scene, producing creative chocolates for attendees of the Hungry Hearts Cabaret & Love Advice Panel on Valentine’s Day and at events hosted by MOCAF. Though large community gatherings, festivals and art fairs seem like a thing of the distant past, Flagstaff and its creative souls are carrying the torch until a brighter day dawns on northern Arizona.
“Our goal is still to open peoples’ eyes to what is possible in an epicurean sense, to bring people together in deluxe ways. That hasn’t changed,” Geter says.
Orders can be placed for Elicit Chocolates’ weekly self-care box by visiting www.elicitchocolates.com or directly messaging owners Sarah Dowling and Ali Geter on Facebook or Instagram @ElicitChocolates.
