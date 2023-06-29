In the dog days of summer, when monsoons roil and scents hang heavy in the sodden air, roasting chile peppers stand out as a delightful aroma. As mesh metal drums filled with fresh-from-the-field chiles turn methodically over a vendor’s open flame, the chiles blister and then pop and snap to announce they’re done. That’s when magic fills the air and wallets pulled out of pocket.

For the standard chile fan, these roasted treats serve as a delightful summer snack, but for the connoisseur, stowing away sacks of the produce for dishes down the road is the more logical option. So, what is it about the chile pepper that entices otherwise normal people to purchase and hoard them? Oh, sure, they’ll gush about the flavor, but deep down, the thing they desire most is capsaicin.

The dopamine rushCapsaicin is the chemical in chile peppers that causes the painful burning sensation when you eat them. Since pain is your body’s way of telling you to stop whatever you’re doing and avoid it in the future, the message capsaicin gives is clear: peppers are poison. Stay away. But it’s not to be heeded because the pain produced by capsaicin only feels real.

Capsaicin does not produce pain, but it does ping pain receptors. This triggers your body to produce endorphins, which are hormones released by your brain to activate its opiate receptors; once activated, your brain releases dopamine. The whole process causes a euphoric feeling not unlike that produced by imbibing hard narcotics.

Dopamine, by the way, causes a dump of the hormone oxytocin, which lowers anxieties and prods bonds with people. The more capsaicin, the hotter the pepper; the hotter the pepper, the deeper the dopamine rush.

A chile paper’s heat is measured in Scoville Heat Units (SHU), which range from 0 (bell peppers) to 2 million for the U.S.-grown Carolina Reaper. The more familiar Mexican jalapeno pepper rates 8,000 SHU, and India’s ghost pepper can hit 1.5 million SHU. Roasted chile peppers, usually Hatch or Anaheim, generally rate around 2,500 SHU.

Chile pepper terroirThe chile pepper’s tantalizing taste and euphoric feeling do not come easy. Harvesting chile peppers is backbreaking work still done by hand. Harvesters start picking with the sunrise and stop during the heat of the day. They also have to endure that burning sensation from the capsaicin when a pod breaks open in their hands. And if the weather turns foul — too much heat, not enough rain or hail that pelts the fields — the harvest suffers. It’s enough to give chile aficionados the jitters.

A chile farm’s climate and soil make a difference in the taste of the chile, which explains why those grown in New Mexico’s Hatch Valley have a prized reputation. Trademarked since 1987, the U.S. Court of Appeals determined the terroir of Hatch Valley chiles is distinctive enough to state in its ruling that “[t]he Hatch Valley may be to chiles what the Napa Valley is to grapes.”

A healthy habit

Keeping all the above in mind, you can understand what makes roasted chiles so special. For households with a habit, buying two or three sacks is normal. And habit is the correct word.

Like narcotics, the capsaicin in the chile peppers causes you to crave more. Also like narcotics, the more chile peppers you consume, the more desensitized you become to the capsaicin burn. But unlike a habit from drugs, this addiction can be good for you.

Research shows chiles can heal ulcers, kill toxic food-borne bacteria, relive pain and prevent cancer cell proliferation in test cultures. Studies have found capsaicin increases vasodilation, which can prevent injuries that cause blockages of blood flow that involve your heart, head and blood vessels.

A recent study found capsaicin reduced synapse loss and the risk of Alzheimer’s disease in rats with Type 2 diabetes (a risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease). Another study boldly suggested capsaicin may “deteriorate symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease” in those rats. Enough of rats, what about humans?

In areas in China where chile peppers are consumed more often, dementia occurs less often than in areas where chile peppers are consumed less. The National Institutes of Health found that a capsaicin-heavy diet produced lower levels of serum beta-amyloid, the stuff that causes brain cells to die. The publication Nature Reviews Neurology considers consuming capsaicin a potent lifestyle intervention “to prevent cognitive impairment, dementia and Alzheimer disease.”

An enlightening ride

If chile peppers are so addictive, what happens if/when you run out? Hot sauce makes a fine substitution.

Denver Nicks, author of “Hot Sauce Nation—America’s Burning Obsession” (Chicago Review Press, 2016), likened the feeling produced by hot sauce to the way a story’s plot develops, peaks and resolves.

“Hot sauce is a narrative arc in a way,” Nicks shared by email. “It builds and peaks and falls. Hot sauce is a ride.”

Nicks described navigating the “endorphin express,” which was offered at one year’s NYC Chile Hot Sauce Expo, as simultaneously “clear, pleasant, calm, and energetic,” like “a creature made of clouds and light,” for several hours. That’s enough to turn any heat-hedonist’s head, but first Nicks had to endure the excruciating sting of eating a couple dollops of a scorpion pepper tincture measuring in the SHU millions.

“When you get up into super hot, hot sauces,” Nicks explained, “it becomes a mind-over-matter situation. A kind of meditation game. Playing with hot sauce lets you play with pain like meditation helps you play with your own consciousness. Observing it from the outside in a way, decoupling it from the self. Being able to observe and feel intense pain without being distressed by it is a pretty amazing experience—one might even call it enlightening.”

Whether those mild-mannered roasted chiles will put you on the path to enlightenment or extraordinary health is not a guarantee. But they sure will help you connect on the path to culinary nirvana.