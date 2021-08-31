Atria seeks to shake up Flagstaff dining scene

As much as she loved Flag, she did have one complaint when she lived in town — she claims she couldn't find anywhere to eat.

She wants her restaurant to fill that gap.

Atria first of three

Like so many things, the pandemic disrupted the original plans for Atria.

Atria is actually the first of three dining concepts. Originally, the other two spots were supposed to open first, but Daniel and her partners decided to open the smaller Atria first after the pandemic forced shutdowns.

The team wanted to open three separate concepts simply because they have the space on the corner of Leroux Street and Aspen Avenue.

Atria is designed to be airy and warm with an elegant yet approachable vibe, according to Daniel. Expect to see sages, pinks and white colors throughout the space. The 1,700-square-foot features a 94-seat dining room finished with natural oak butcherblock tabletops and white-leather seating. The space is decorated with mirrors, greenery and hanging plants.

It's also home to lounge featuring a 14-person bar that has high top seating and an eight person chef’s table. The bar and lounge will give diners a spot to grab a good meal without having to sit for a full course affair.