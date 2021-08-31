Atria seeks to shake up Flagstaff dining scene

Chef Rochelle Daniel dreamt of having her own restaurant and that dream is set to soon become reality. Her first restaurant, Atria, is slated to open in downtown Flagstaff the first week of September.
“It’s short for ‘an atrium’ because I wanted it to represent the locality of Arizona, and the ingredients. What can we get here that other people can't get? What does Arizona have to offer? I wanted to represent the atrium of Arizona,” Daniel, executive chef and owner of Atria, said.
If her name sounds familiar, it’s because she has spent years, well, making a name for herself.
She’s been cooking since she was 14 and trained at the now-closed Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Scottsdale. She appeared on Food Network’s Chopped multiple times and was inducted into the Arizona Culinary Hall of Fame in 2017.
Daniel’s no stranger to Flagstaff, either. She lived here for eight years before returning to her native Phoenix to help noted Chef Matt Carter open Scottsdale's Fat Ox. During her time in Northern Arizona, she designed and branded two L’Auberge de Sedona’s restaurants, Etch Kitchen & Bar and Cress on Oak Creek.
“I love it there. I told myself I would never move when I did live there,” Daniel said of Flagstaff.
Daniel returned to Flagstaff in August. She was eager to get back to experiencing four seasons in addition to hiking, snowboarding and even archery.
As much as she loved Flag, she did have one complaint when she lived in town — she claims she couldn't find anywhere to eat.
She wants her restaurant to fill that gap.
Atria first of three
Like so many things, the pandemic disrupted the original plans for Atria.
Atria is actually the first of three dining concepts. Originally, the other two spots were supposed to open first, but Daniel and her partners decided to open the smaller Atria first after the pandemic forced shutdowns.
The team wanted to open three separate concepts simply because they have the space on the corner of Leroux Street and Aspen Avenue.
Atria is designed to be airy and warm with an elegant yet approachable vibe, according to Daniel. Expect to see sages, pinks and white colors throughout the space. The 1,700-square-foot features a 94-seat dining room finished with natural oak butcherblock tabletops and white-leather seating. The space is decorated with mirrors, greenery and hanging plants.
It's also home to lounge featuring a 14-person bar that has high top seating and an eight person chef’s table. The bar and lounge will give diners a spot to grab a good meal without having to sit for a full course affair.
Daniel will cook in the restaurant’s open kitchen. She’s looking forward to meeting and chatting with her guests as she makes her latest dishes. The menu is full of seasonal, ingredient-driven dishes that highlight the variety of farm-fresh foods grown across the region. Daniel prides herself on letting those ingredients shine through in each dish.
“I like the ingredients, the local or the fresh or the seasonal ingredient, to speak for itself. I don't like to overpower it, but I do like to use a lot of technique,” she said.
Daniel prefers to cook on a grill stocked with pecan wood, changing the profile dramatically and deepening the flavor.
Guests can look forward to a modern American menu full of fish, vegetarian and vegan plates, raw crudo, steaks and chicken cooked over charcoal in addition to hot or cold oysters. Anticipate plenty of local ingredients, including greens, berries and cactus fruits. Guests can also look forward to a full cocktail menu, beer and a selection of rare wines.
The additional two projects — a steakhouse and speakeasy called The Butcher and Barrel and a pub called The Smashed Goat — are slated to open in the next six months on the same downtown block.
Until then, Daniel’s focus is entirely on opening Atria.
“My playful restaurant, is what it was supposed to be. Where I get to do food that I love that looks pretty, tastes delicious that’s not super expensive. Just food that I would want to eat. That’s how it all came about,” she said. “We do have some great chefs there and some great restaurants, but it needs more to be recognized for its food scene right now … I think it’s going to help Flagstaff.”