Celebrating 20 years of Flagstaff’s dark skies

Hundreds of minuscule red lights bob like fireflies in a mountain meadow. They dance in the hands of people gathered under night. A string quartet sweetens the air with Debussy’s “Clare de Lune” while members of the crowd turn their naked eyes skyward and downward into the glass of telescopes.
There is no moon. With night vision preserved by the unintrusive hues of their ruby lanterns, all can see well into the stars. As the music plays the people gaze and offer small arias of amazement. Mostly gasps and yawning sighs, one man manages to pull a single word from the atmosphere. “Wow…”
This is a scene from the Flagstaff Star Party, one of many events organized by Flagstaff’s Dark Skies Coalition (FDSC) as part of their annual Celebration of the Night. If you live in this Arizona mountain town or happen to be passing through, it is unlikely that you can avoid all allusions to dark skies. The phrase is employed in the names of local businesses, art studios, brewing companies and more. Starry nights are a point of pride – they comprise a fundamental piece of the city’s identity. Every year, people in Flagstaff enjoy star parties, astronomy lectures, astrophotography workshops and other offerings from the Celebration of the Night. It’s a quintessential part of life here.
But this year is special.
On Oct. 24, the FDSC will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Flagstaff’s designation as the First International Dark Sky City.
An epidemic of light pollution
To understand the significance of this designation, one must first understand a counterintuitive fact of modern civilization: the night is not dark. It is polluted with skyglow. Across the globe, evening skies reflect every headlight, streetlight, billboard, window and well-lit storefront. From our grounded vantage, artificial light spills over the Milky Way, floods its dappled stream and stagnates with the color of yellowed cream. In many places, not a single star may pierce the veil of skyglow.
It’s an epidemic. In 2016, an international collection of scientists published “A New World Atlas of Artificial Night Sky Brightness” which attempted to measure the spread of skyglow and light pollution. Their findings were severe: 80% of the world (including 99% of U.S. and European populations) live under light-polluted skies. Most of Earth’s people currently reside in places where they will never see the stars.
And light pollution is getting worse. A 2021 study from the Environment and Sustainability Institute concluded that between 1992 and 2017 global light pollution detectable by satellite increased by at least 49% – and that’s just what is detectable by satellite. On the ground, they estimate that global light pollution has increased by as much as 270% during that period.
A refuge in the dark
In Flagstaff, one can still walk out in the night – even in the city center – and see stars. Dark night is alive and well here. In 2017 the National Park Service produced a set of images that showed Flagstaff emits about 14 times less light pollution than a city of comparable size. In a world without stars, Flagstaff has salvaged the night thanks to a history of legislation that earned Flagstaff its notable designation.
In 1958, Flagstaff passed ordinance No. 440, which outlawed the use of spotlights within city limits. Used to attract business, these beams were banned because they interfered with Lowell Observatory. It was an unusual law for the time, according to astronomer Chris Luginbuhl, and it was only possible because Flagstaff and Lowell Observatory grew up together.
“Lowell Observatory was founded only a few years after Flagstaff was founded,” Luginbuhl said. “Astronomy was integrated into the culture of Flagstaff.”
This groundbreaking ordinance set the precedent for a value system that would carry on into future legislation.
“It established an important principle that astronomers could push back against indiscriminate lighting in the community,” astronomer and FDSC Vice President Don Davis said.
In short, it put Flagstaff miles ahead of the game.
In the 30 years that passed after this original ordinance light pollution became a more widespread problem, Davis said. Mount Wilson Observatory in California became effectively useless due to excess light from the city of Los Angeles. Astronomers across the country sought dark sky refuges, and many came to Arizona.
By 1989, the threat of expanding light pollution spurred the formation of the International Dark-Sky Association in Tucson. Around the same time, Flagstaff adopted a comprehensive suite of lighting codes that would further inhibit light pollution within city limits. Over the next 12 years, Flagstaff continued to update and enact codes that defined its position as a leader in dark sky preservation.
In 2001, the FDSC conceived of a “Dark-Sky Places” program to recognize and promote night sky stewardship. The IDA adopted the program, and Flagstaff was designated as the First International Dark Sky City.
The Dark Sky Places program has since grown to recognize more than 180 places on every continent except Antarctica, according to Ruskin Hartley, Executive Director of the IDA. The program now includes a handful of other cities, but Flagstaff remains a model to all.
“I think as we look ahead, we need to take some lessons from Flagstaff,” Hartley said. “What does it take to build a community that values night sky protection and recognizes what quality lighting can mean for the community?”
Luginbuhl explained that it takes more than just a value for astronomical research. There are economic, environmental and health considerations. Light pollution has been shown to waste energy, disrupt ecosystems and even contribute to obesity and sleep disorders. But to Luginbuhl, the most effective argument for eliminating light pollution is the broader spiritual and cultural significance of stars.
“Having a dark night lets you see that you're a part of a larger universe. And that that connects to nearly everybody,” he said. “Who can argue with the awe-inspiring view of night sky?”
Cultural significance is also a concern for Rose Toehe. As an Indigenous woman raised on Navajo traditions, she’s thankful for the way Flagstaff has prioritized dark sky preservation.
“We have many ceremonies where we need to be able to see certain stars,” Toehe said. “We also look to the Pleiades for growing corn. We call them Dilyéhé. When they go below the horizon, we know it’s time to plant. Without stars, we would lose touch with many ways of doing things.”
Aside from contact with the stars, there is another way in which dark sky preservation can bolster the human spirit. It can give us a taste of success – a foothold in hope.
“There’s problem after problem after problem that we face as humans today,” Drew Carhart, founder of the Illinois Coalition for Responsible Outdoor Lighting, said. Carhart looks toward Arizona as a model as he works toward preserving the dark sky in the metropolis of Chicago.
“This need not be one of them. Light pollution is solvable. We could do this today – in our community,” Carhart continued. “Flagstaff has a working model of how to be good stewards of the nighttime environment.”
