Celebrating 20 years of Flagstaff’s dark skies

“I think as we look ahead, we need to take some lessons from Flagstaff,” Hartley said. “What does it take to build a community that values night sky protection and recognizes what quality lighting can mean for the community?”

Luginbuhl explained that it takes more than just a value for astronomical research. There are economic, environmental and health considerations. Light pollution has been shown to waste energy, disrupt ecosystems and even contribute to obesity and sleep disorders. But to Luginbuhl, the most effective argument for eliminating light pollution is the broader spiritual and cultural significance of stars.

“Having a dark night lets you see that you're a part of a larger universe. And that that connects to nearly everybody,” he said. “Who can argue with the awe-inspiring view of night sky?”

Cultural significance is also a concern for Rose Toehe. As an Indigenous woman raised on Navajo traditions, she’s thankful for the way Flagstaff has prioritized dark sky preservation.