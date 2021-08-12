Welcome to beer town

Another brewery that is located outside of the downtown district is aptly named for those who have a lust for wandering. Wanderlust Brewing Company is a bit of an outlier in more ways than one as they are one of the few breweries I know of who do not have an IPA as a Flagship beer. Leading their production is a beer that ties Belgian Farmhouse style beers and the local flora of Flagstaff together. Using a locally isolated yeast strain and local honey, 928 Local Farmhouse Ale pays homage to its area code. At 8% and 25 IBU's this local creation pours into a glass as a deep, burnished gold with a slight haze and a white foam cap, light banana esters and a touch of spice present themselves when smelled. Sipping this brew brings a slightly sweet malt character with a touch of banana followed by a hint of hops, a bit of bitterness, and kiss of alcohol.