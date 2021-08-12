Welcome to beer town

Flagstaff!
Mountain peaks, a quaint downtown, a bustling University campus, great food, better hikes and yet a better craft beer scene. With eight craft breweries schlepping their suds in the shadow of Mt. Humphreys it might take a few days (rather evenings) to explore what each has to offer.
Here are some of the flagship beers from each of our towns beer producers:
Starting with the oldest brewery in Flagstaff, Beaver Street Brewing is located on, you guessed it, Beaver Street. Just south of the tracks this brewery opened up in 1994 and have been producing amazing beers ever since. Red Rock Raspberry is a mainstay at the pub and contrary to the name has a beautiful straw color. A light aroma of berries greets the nose and the first sip is immediately raspberry followed by a biscuit-y malt character. The finish is neither dry nor sweet and encourages you to come back for more.
The second oldest brewery, Flagstaff Brewing Company, known as Flag Brew to the locals, offers one of the best patios in the area to sit outside and enjoy a beer with a local Flagstaffian or a wandering traveler. With a wide variety of brew coming and going the two local favorites would have to be Blackbird Porter and Bubbaganouj IPA. Blackbird porter is a dark beer with a reddish hue when held up to the light. Full bodied and dark with an off-white head that laces the glass. Flavors of roast malt are folded into the brew with a subtle hop character.
Located a short hop and a skip away is Dark Sky Brewing Co., named after Flagstaff’s title of the First International Dark Sky City. These crafty brewers create a plethora of beers from light lager to heavy, barrel-aged imperial stouts. With an ever rotating tap list it is hard to tie down a Flagship beer from these folks yet with the popularity of hop forward beers being as it is DSB has released a rotating hop series of IPAs. Westie is a West Coast inspired series of IPAs with an ABV of 6.8% and a different hop or hops at each release. While doing “research” for this article, the current hop was the Amarillo hop.
Historic Brewing Company began pumping out porter and more in 2013 in an industrial park on the east side of Flagstaff. With a downtown location just walking distance from most of the other breweries, they are a great stop along a craft crawl. Pie Hole Porter, a cherry vanilla porter with 5.5% abv and only 16 IBU’s is a year round favorite. Reddish-brown with an off-white head and strong aromas of cherry and vanilla that are followed up by dark chocolate, cherry and vanilla flavors from the first sip to the last.
The latest newcomer to the Flagstaff beer scene is Grand Canyon Brewing and Distillery. With the major production facility located nearby in Williams, Arizona, Grand Canyon Brewing and Distillery has opened up a location near NAU and the entrance to the I-17. Production at the Flagstaff location is slated to start just a week after writing this article but this brewery produces plenty of Flagships at its main location. One of their most popular brews uses the local prickly pear fruit to add a touch of terroir to their Prickly Pear Wheat Ale.
Another brewery that is located outside of the downtown district is aptly named for those who have a lust for wandering. Wanderlust Brewing Company is a bit of an outlier in more ways than one as they are one of the few breweries I know of who do not have an IPA as a Flagship beer. Leading their production is a beer that ties Belgian Farmhouse style beers and the local flora of Flagstaff together. Using a locally isolated yeast strain and local honey, 928 Local Farmhouse Ale pays homage to its area code. At 8% and 25 IBU's this local creation pours into a glass as a deep, burnished gold with a slight haze and a white foam cap, light banana esters and a touch of spice present themselves when smelled. Sipping this brew brings a slightly sweet malt character with a touch of banana followed by a hint of hops, a bit of bitterness, and kiss of alcohol.
Headed back downtown and located just off the train tracks at an old lumberyard, Lumberyard Brewing Company boasts a beautiful patio and a large indoor dining area. Their Flagstaff IPA is a see through clear beer with a fleeting white head. Beautiful hop aromas of citrus, light pine, and fruit loops mixed with dank cannabis, and a touch of tropical fruit start the beer off right. Flavors of floral grapefruit, light pine, and funky tropical fruit are followed by a light malt sweetness that just pokes through the hops. The beer is medium light bodied and finishes hoppy and dry.
Another short walk brings us to our final destination. Located on Historic Route 66 in an old brick building that used to house a steam laundromat is Mother Road Brewing Company. With several Flagships to choose from I had no qualms settling on their Tower Station IPA and Conserve and Protect Golden Ale. Tower Station is an approachable IPA that will surprise the drinker at 7.3% ABV and 70 IBU’s. Pouring copper with a touch of unfiltered haze the aromatics of funky tropical fruit and sweet citrus aromas jump out of the glass. Gentle pine and pithy grapefruit flavors are carried along by a medium light body and a mellow hop bitterness finishes out each sip.
I hope this guide acts as a jumping off point for exploring Flagstaff’s craft beer scene. Each of the breweries mentioned has an extensive tap list and seasonal brews that will only pop up once a year. I guess that’s just fodder for another article.
Adam Harrington is the owner and operator of High Altitude Home Brew Supply and Bottle Shop located on the East side of Flagstaff, Arizona. He previously was the lead brewer Mother Road Brewing Company and graduated with a BS in Science from NAU.