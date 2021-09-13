Usher in autumn with these Flagstaff beers

Beaver Street Brewing will be releasing a hybrid Oktoberfest Marzen that should highlight the best of both styles. Craving something darker? Their R&R Oatmeal Stout is one of my favorite Flagstaff beers and drinks well on a late summer evening. Don’t forget about Beaver Street’s hidden friend, Brews and Cues, attached to the brewpub where a game of pool is only a short walk away.

Grand Canyon Brewing will be brewing up a festbier-themed lager. No details yet at the time of writing, but keep your thirsty eyes peeled for that to be released in September. If a pumpkin beer is on your mind, then look no further than Grand Canyon’s Pumpkin Porter. It’s malty and spicy, a touch of sweet and biscuit, this beer will quench those pumpkin cravings.

Flagstaff Brewing Company is re-brewing their “one-off” West Coast IPA called Dapper Dre IPA. This Cali-inspired draught was brewed to help raise funds for one of Flagstaff's downtown personas, Andres Adauto – better known as Dapper Dre due to his outstanding fashion sense. Dre and several other members of the Flag Bike Party were struck by a tow truck in May. One dollar from each pint sold of this IPA will be donated to a fund dedicated to those impacted.