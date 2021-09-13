Usher in autumn with these Flagstaff beers

With the end of summer in sight, beer drinkers can celebrate the promise of wet hop beers, festbiers and the ever-debated pumpkin brews.
Each Flagstaff brewery has its own interpretation of what these fall styles can be or may even have something else special in the works.
Before getting into what each brewery is cranking out let’s first discuss Oktoberfest beers. Oktoberfest is a traditional German celebration of a royal wedding. It typically begins in late September and rolls into October, ending the first Sunday of the month.
Oktoberfest beers are commonplace now to the American drinker but what defines the style?
A festbier, as it is commonly referred to in Germany, is a golden lager that is slightly malty with a focus on doughy, lightly toasted malt characters, a soft sweetness, medium hop bitterness and a floral hop character.
Märzen, festibier’s older cousin, is very similar to the modern festbier with a few major differences. Namely, the color is deeper (amber-orange to deep red), the bitterness is moderate and the hop flavor tends to be less. Older German Oktoberfest beers were more close to a Marzen and are what most American examples of Oktoberfest beer look like.
But, with both styles tasting good and making us feel like wearing lederhosen, let's talk about what our Flagstaff brewers are making this month
Lumberyard Brewing Company has their seasonal Oktoberfest Marzen available in 16-ounce cans (new this year from last year's 12-ounce version) and also on tap. If a malty lager is not up your alley, then a good ol’ pint of Rail Head Red Ale is a great patio companion for drinkers craving a bit more hop bite.
Historic Brewing Company will be releasing their seasonal take on their cherry pie-inspired beer with the seasonal Pumpkin Pie Hole Porter. It’s a nod to the ever-popular style of pumpkin spice-themed anything with a twist. They will also release an Oktoberfest-style beer called Mission to Marzen.
Dark Sky Brewing is working on a handful of fun lagers including a marzen and a festbier. What I am most excited about from these folks is a quartet of Single Varietal Wet Hop IPAs. Briefly, Wet Hop beers are brewed with hops that have been harvested within 48 hours – the fresher the better. Normally hops are dried and most are turned into pellets for better storage over time. When they are dried they tend to lose some of their delicate aromatics and wet hop beers really allow those characters to shine.
Beaver Street Brewing will be releasing a hybrid Oktoberfest Marzen that should highlight the best of both styles. Craving something darker? Their R&R Oatmeal Stout is one of my favorite Flagstaff beers and drinks well on a late summer evening. Don’t forget about Beaver Street’s hidden friend, Brews and Cues, attached to the brewpub where a game of pool is only a short walk away.
Grand Canyon Brewing will be brewing up a festbier-themed lager. No details yet at the time of writing, but keep your thirsty eyes peeled for that to be released in September. If a pumpkin beer is on your mind, then look no further than Grand Canyon’s Pumpkin Porter. It’s malty and spicy, a touch of sweet and biscuit, this beer will quench those pumpkin cravings.
Flagstaff Brewing Company is re-brewing their “one-off” West Coast IPA called Dapper Dre IPA. This Cali-inspired draught was brewed to help raise funds for one of Flagstaff's downtown personas, Andres Adauto – better known as Dapper Dre due to his outstanding fashion sense. Dre and several other members of the Flag Bike Party were struck by a tow truck in May. One dollar from each pint sold of this IPA will be donated to a fund dedicated to those impacted.
Wanderlust Brewing Co. has grand plans for an Imperial Saison. No name has been chosen as of now for this monster farmhouse ale, but I am excited for this brew as it’s a style we don’t see too often. Wanderlust, along with many other breweries in Flagstaff, will be brewing a Hazy IPA called 1-800-273-8255 Suicide Hotline Awareness. This beer intends to bring attention to this hotline and encourage people to reach out to friends, family and anyone else who may be struggling. Their take on this beer is very hops-forward with Citra hops as the main contender but there is a dank, almost pine character and a gentle bitterness that balances this beer out nicely.
Mother Road Brewing will also be releasing its take on the 1-800-273-8255 Suicide Prevention Hotline Hazy IPA. Each brewery can play with this beer recipe and I encourage you to try a few different ones and compare them to one another. Roy’s Irish Red Ale is a fresh brew that should be released in October. The brewers plan to add an American spin on the style by dry-hopping the brew with Amarillo hops that should add a touch of ruby red grapefruit and a bit of pine character to a generally restrained and malt-forward ale.
The last weeks of summer and the start of the fall season are one of the best times to be a beer drinker in Flagstaff. Patio weather is perfect, be it in shorts and a t-shirt during the day or wrapped up in a light jacket after sundown. You may find me nursing a cold one on a patio somewhere soon.
Adam Harrington is the owner and operator of High Altitude Home Brew Supply and Bottle Shop located in east Flagstaff.