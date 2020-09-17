Old Barrel Tea Company finds new home in Flagstaff

Tea selections are sourced from all over the world, with much of the green, white and black teas coming from the Yunnan province in China. The rooibos varieties are shipped from South Africa, guayusa and mates from South America, and herbal blends from reputable growers throughout the United States. A seasonal tea club pairs a variety of flavors to be sent out to members four times a year, with the fall selection featuring warm flavors like pumpkin pie chai, pecan pie chai and ginger chai.

“I like the ceremony of it, the ritual, connecting with it and processing it and steeping it,” Krueger says of how her relationship with tea has grown through working at Old Barrel. “It’s a whole process that is very therapeutic and can be very calming. It’s just a nice way to take a second for a break. Our goal is to always get our customers to take the tea home and integrate it into their daily habits.”

Old Barrel doesn’t stop at tea though. Essential oils, spices, raw honey—which also boasts a number of health benefits like antibacterial and antimicrobial properties that can help fight acne, sooth sore throats and reduce inflammation—jewelry and other gift items can be purchased from the small shop.

“It’s really to the benefit of all of the businesses downtown for us to have a thriving walking shopping area,” Krueger says. “I just love being in here and connecting with the locals who are super stoked to have a space here. It’s been really fun to connect with them and get feedback, and everyone seems really supportive and positive.”

