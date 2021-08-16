Mother Road, AZGFD collab beer nets thousands for Arizona's wildlife

In 2019, Flagstaff’s Mother Road Brewing Co. came together with the Arizona Game and Fish Department for a unique partnership – to support on-the-ground conservation efforts with beer.
Together, they created the Conserve and Protect beer. Initially, it was a Kölsch with a bright yellow label depicting the Grand Canyon. One dollar from the sale of each case was to be donated to AZGFD to fund wildlife conservation and preservation efforts.
The first-of-its kind collaboration paid off. Mother Road recently donated a $30,000 check to AZGFD. The brewery donated $10,000 in 2019 and, according to Mother Road spokesperson Oliver Adams, the latter half of 2020 and the start of 2021 are looking even better than the years before.
“We’re a local craft brewery and we’re just proud to be in our state,” Adams said. “. . . We really appreciate and value how unique the wildlife is here in Arizona and we want that wildlife to be around for generations to come. We get to enjoy it and we want our crew and their families to be able to enjoy it for years to come, too.”
The Conserve and Protect beer has since switched from the original Kölsch to a golden ale, but the mission remains the same. The can is still an unmistakable bright yellow with the “Conserve and Protect” name prominently displayed. The Golden Ale is light, crisp and perfectly drinkable on a late-summer afternoon after a hike or while wildlife watching.
AZGFD protects more than 800 species throughout the state. The department doesn’t receive general fund tax dollars. Instead, it’s primarily funded through the sale of hunting and fishing licenses, tags or stamps, and a federal excise tax on firearms and ammunition.
Money from the sale of the Conserve and Protect beer helped fund expanded population surveys of the Sonoran desert tortoises. The additional survey location meant more data was collected on the tortoise, which gives biologists a more accurate understanding of how the species is doing. Crews found the largest-known wild Sonoran desert tortoise during this project and a tortoise known as Female #1, who was first identified by biologists in 1988.
The funds also supported restoration efforts of the Mount Graham red squirrel in southeastern Arizona’s Pinaleño Mountain. Their habitat was nearly wiped out by the 2017 Frye Fire that ripped through the area. In the most recent survey, crews found that there are now at least 109 squirrels in the area – the first time the population has reached the triple digits since the wildfire.
And there’s no signs of slowing down. The collaboration is set to continue for the foreseeable future, according to Adams.
“Both of us (AZGFD and Mother Road) are really doubling down because of the success we’ve already seen,” Adams said. “We both believe it has so much potential and we’re really just getting started.”