Welcome back to another devilishly delightful edition of America’s number one occult-themed craft beer column: Masters of Brewtality! We’re America’s only occult-themed craft beer column so rising to the top of that specific cesspool was as difficult as sitting up. This month, boils and ghouls, we’re running a special welcome back to our beloved collegiate population, whose youthful livers keep the bar lights on during the frigid Flagstaff winters. And, make no mistake, dear reader, their livers are among the best on the market. So much so, the freaks and geeks that populate the MOB crypt have a special arrangement with multiple booze dispensing institutions for first dibs any time someone acts out of line, so remember to conduct yourself with respect and decency when patronizing the local establishments. But, without further ado and in no particular order, here’s the Masters of Brewtality's Guide to Getting Lumberjacked Up!

The Mayor: Located just north of campus in the booze-soaked heart of Flagstaff’s ever-ready-to-party south side neighborhood, the Mayor is as classic of a college bar as you can get. Rooftop dance parties, tons of games and drink specials so depraved, it’d put Andre the Giant down for a booze nap. Let’s start with the morning drink specials because it's a well-known fact you can’t drink all day if you don’t start off right away. Brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday with a full breakfast menu and, while we’re a beer column, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention their food. The Cha-Cha-Changa is probably one of the most hedonistic dishes in town right now and will fortify your stomach as you prepare yourself for a drinking marathon. Take a little pro advice and pair that insane chimichanga with one of their 96oz mimosa towers. It’s $36 for two bottles of champagne and orange juice, making it one of the best deals in town. Perhaps wisely, they only serve it to parties of three or more, but that’s still not bad! They’ve also managed to take the dorm room staple of pizza rolls and shoot it into the next dimension. People are obsessed with these. Great Happy Hour and Power Hour specials, too!

Collin’s: Collin's has been the most popular college bar in Flagstaff since we can remember, and our collective memory here in the MOB crypt goes all the way back to 2002. It’s packed shoulder to shoulder every weekend with thirsty club goers, the music is easily heard, the game room is well stocked, and the drink specials are reasonable enough for even the most impoverished English Lit major to catch a buzz. Saturdays and Sundays feature an insane, bottomless Bloody Mary and Mimosa deal for $29.95 a la carte and $19.95 with food, and they’ve got killer happy hour and reverse happy hour deals all week long. There’s a two-for-one on domestics and wells on Friday, too! We’re going to recommend their burger if you’re looking to sop up the booze and, being one of the most television-laden sports bars in town, they’ve always got a game on.

Southside Tavern: Always a prime first stop for any downtown pub crawl, Southside is just the right blend of hip and dive. Here in the Masters of Brewtality crypt, we’re always on board with a raging bonfire and, while Southside may not have exactly that, they do run fire pits on the nightly which is close enough. Plus, there’s a swing seat, which we think might be the only one in Flagstaff. There is nothing better than drinking in a moving seat as it adds just enough momentum to make you feel like you’ve doubled your night’s intake with a whisper of danger. Southside is also doing an awesome Service Industry Appreciation Night on Mondays for any member of Flagstaff’s workforce. We’re not sure exactly what being part of the city’s workforce entails, but we’re hoping “craft beer column staff member and amateur organ harvester” counts enough to get in on the $3 beers, $4 wells and $5 calls. Southside also recently opened a sister tavern on the corner of Route 66 and San Fran, appropriately named The Corner Tavern, right where Marjerle’s used to be. They’ve found a formula that works with the first, so go knock them back!

Gopher Hole: Once a Prohibition-era speakeasy, like pretty much every building in downtown Flagstaff, this cozy basement bar is home to not only killer drink specials, but also one of the most prolific populations of ghosts in the city. The Weatherford Hotel boasts at least three regularly sighted apparitions AND frequent paranormal manifestations! Great food, extensive list of cocktails and craft beer are all on hand every night. The game room is one of the best, as well, with darts, ping pong and pool tables, but, as we said before, we’re into fire and their fireplace runs hot during the winter months. The Gopher Hole features nightly drink specials during happy hour and reverse happy hour, too! This place is worth checking out for the history and décor alone, but head upstairs and check out the other bars as well. The balcony view is breathtaking!

Chili’s: We’ve got a weird thing for Chili’s. Go there and you might develop one, too.

Of course, this is just the start of your journey through Flag’s incredible nightlife. One of the the best bits of advice we’ve ever gotten came from what looked like a grizzled Rio De Flag bridge troll that told us to never drink at the same spot twice until we’ve tried all of them once. So, treat it like Pokémon and catch ‘em all! That’s all for this month, boils and ghouls, be safe and party hard!