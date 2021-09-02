Masters of Brewtality: We're back, boils and ghouls!

Majestic Marketplace

This place has easily one of the most comprehensive selections of beer, tobacco and liquor in the city. Town? City-town? What are we even anymore? Sam and the fam have been holding it down here since forever. Formerly Majestic Mobile on Milton Ave. for years, they made the jump from one of the best-stocked gas stations in the state to a straight liquor store in 2016. We're nearly daily visitors there and they never judge if you're buying 60 beers at 9 a.m. on a Monday. Granted, we're off Mondays, so it's not really that shameful. The beer selection is top-notch, with obscure offerings from around the world. Don't see it? They'll special order it for you! The whiskey, bourbon, rum, tequila and whatever other liquor selection is fantastic, too. As we said, we're in there almost every day and, as such, we generally stick with the crypt staples of Sailor Jerry rum and Centennial IPA. The latter is a 15 pack of 7.2% ABV that actually has a decent balance of hops and fruit flavors. It comes in around $20 is pretty much the best thing you can get if you're entertaining. For the college baller on a budget, they've got 30 racks of every cheap beer you can shotgun for reasonable prices, too. The cozy bar and porch set-up makes for a great spot to spend an afternoon or evening, and the staff gets to know you by name almost immediately.