Masters of Brewtality: We're back, boils and ghouls!

The creeps and freaks in the Masters of Brewtality crypt have been sitting on literal pins and needles waiting for Flag Live! to burst back onto stands after taking a vicious hit during this hideous global pandemic. Advertising makes the journalism world go 'round and things were looking pretty bleak for a long while there, folks. And we usually LIKE bleak down here...
Thankfully, the entire MoB staff is vaxxed in black and ready to bring you the hottest spots for those sinful suds we all love so much. As the town is yet again hit with a fresh batch of brand new college students, we're going to conjure up a quick and easy guide to the best stocked beer shops in Flagstaff.
Climb up to the top rope and get ready to give a flying elbow drop straight to your liver with the likes of:
Majestic Marketplace
This place has easily one of the most comprehensive selections of beer, tobacco and liquor in the city. Town? City-town? What are we even anymore? Sam and the fam have been holding it down here since forever. Formerly Majestic Mobile on Milton Ave. for years, they made the jump from one of the best-stocked gas stations in the state to a straight liquor store in 2016. We're nearly daily visitors there and they never judge if you're buying 60 beers at 9 a.m. on a Monday. Granted, we're off Mondays, so it's not really that shameful. The beer selection is top-notch, with obscure offerings from around the world. Don't see it? They'll special order it for you! The whiskey, bourbon, rum, tequila and whatever other liquor selection is fantastic, too. As we said, we're in there almost every day and, as such, we generally stick with the crypt staples of Sailor Jerry rum and Centennial IPA. The latter is a 15 pack of 7.2% ABV that actually has a decent balance of hops and fruit flavors. It comes in around $20 is pretty much the best thing you can get if you're entertaining. For the college baller on a budget, they've got 30 racks of every cheap beer you can shotgun for reasonable prices, too. The cozy bar and porch set-up makes for a great spot to spend an afternoon or evening, and the staff gets to know you by name almost immediately.
Beaver Liquors
Beaver Liquors is located just north of the iconic intersection of Beaver and Cherry Street. Man, there's too many other businesses with names that will make you giggle in the neighborhood to list. Not many cities can claim to have to have a full-blown double entendre district, and we're not sure if were fully there yet, either, but, hot damn, it is close. Beaver Liquors has a wide array of local craft beers, as well as every national standard you can imagine, perfectly chilled. The liquor selection is outstanding and its shining star is the tequila selection. General Manager and dear friend Bekah is the kind of connoisseur of that beverage we wish we could be on beer. Instead, we're just suds-smashing degenerates who picked up a few colorful words and a nifty gimmick. Last time we featured Beaver Liquors, we ended up spending a hundred bucks on booze we never drink, but all of our friends into tequila have managed to totally annihilate it. As the emphasis is strong on liquor, there's always a strange, random beer that's on the suggestion table that'd you'd never think to get. Last time, we had a Sour Patch Kids-inspired beer that absolutely knocked our socks off! Like Majestic, they offer kegs and the capacity to fill large orders for weddings, parties, river trips and whatever other totally tanked adventure you want to embark upon. Plus, they have a drive-thru!
Western Post
Western Post is another of those Flagstaff staples that's gone through a couple incarnations over the years. They most recently popped up off of Route 66 right across the sidewalk from Flagstaff Brewing Company. It's a modest, honest little place that somehow manages to offer an incredible selection of beers, ciders, wines and tobacco. And, for the daywalkers in the downtown area, they've got a pretty solid assortment of bottled coffee and teas. If you're lucky, Jenny will be working and is always up for making a solid suggestion if you're on the fence about what to imbibe. We usually go with the classic tall can of Arrogant Bastard served ice cold.
Pay-N-Take
Does Masters of Brewtality need to hype up Pay-N-Take? Probably not. They're slammed into oblivion pretty much every day and night and we couldn't be happier. This spot has been a Flagstaff local mainstay since the dawn of time and just keeps going. We couldn’t have cared less if you'd burned 9/10th's of the chain restaurants to ground and salted the Earth o nothing would grow again during the pandemic. But the thought of losing the Pay-N-Take was easily in our Top Five Sources of Stress during those dark times. We just love this place and you should too. The beer selection is fantastic with every standard and staple you could want from local to global. The real kicker is the soul of the place itself. The patio has been privy to innumerable conversations of both depth and folly in sun, snow and rain. You'll always run into at least three familiar, friendly faces and the staff are all treasures. It embodies what we love most about this town – good friends, good beers and good times.
That's all for this month. Stay weird!