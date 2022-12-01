Masters of Brewtality welcome winter with a slate of toasty recommendations

Winter is in full effect, boils and ghouls, and this month, the freaks and geeks of the Masters of Brewtality crypt are bringing you the quintessential guide to staying nicely toasty and toasted through these coldest of times here in beautiful Flagstaff.

First off, style is everything. Winter craft beers have traditionally been defined as rich and malt foreword, foregoing the bright, crisp hop flavors we tend to associate with spring and summer. Down here in the crypt, we’re proud long-haul drinkers but never shy away from getting good and hammered, so we’re going to spotlight some high and low ABV styles to cover all your bases. Starting off on the lighter side, you can’t beat a good Extra Special Bitter. One of the most approachable of the winter styles, it’s known for a solid balance of hop bitterness and rich malt flavors and runs in that sweet, seasonable 4.5% to 5.5% ABV range. It’s always nice to post up beside a roaring fire for two or ten of these on a snowy afternoon.

Next up, we’re going to swing the pendulum all the way to the other side with the often mortifying barley wine. These have wrecked many a morning for the MOB staff, and we’re as professional of drinkers as you can find in any of the realms. These rich red or coppery colored brews usually present toffee, caramel, and fruit-forward flavors with a barbaric 8.5% to 12.2% ABV. Proceed with caution, dear reader, these are guaranteed to send the night sideways if not treated with respect!

And what winter beer column would be complete with the noble stouts and porters? Stouts were one of the first strong beers on record, with references dating all the way back to 1677. Porters made their way into the craft vernacular shortly after 1721 when used to generally describe dark brown beer. Strengths vary widely based on brand and recipe, with most bottoming out around an impressive 7%. When porters hit the scene, it was almost immediately one of the most popular styles in the entire history of drinking, thanks largely to the higher ABV allowing the beer to be kept in storage longer and thus travel farther. Large volumes made their way to Ireland, where in 1759, Arthur Guinness started the Guinness Brewery at St. James Gate Brewery. Fun fact, the initial lease on the brewery was for 9,000 years because why not? There’s a multitude of styles from milk stout to oatmeal porter to both Irish and American stouts and each have their own special nuisances, so spend a little time this winter sampling the different expressions of this historic brew!

Our last spotlighted style is going to be the iconic Dubbel. Like many of the best beers in the world, this one traces its roots back to Belgium. Rich malt flavors, dried fruit esters, and just enough alcohol bite, the Dubbel is an immaculate choice for the winter season. Dubbels are close to the beloved brown ale but higher on the ABV scale, usually running between 6%-8%. Expect some sugary flavors as well, making a perfect pairing for any dessert.

Of course, these are just a smattering of our favorites, but we’re wanting to wrap this frigid month up with a few hot cocktail suggestions to pair with some of downtown’s patios that feature outdoor fire pits! Our first choice for fireside cocktails is undoubtedly going to Annex. They’ve won best cocktail in Flagstaff year after year and their giant round, propane fire pits make the chill in the air seem like a distant memory. From their Warm and Cozy menu, we’re going to recommend their Queen Mother, a delicious heated cocktail combination of red wine, apple and pear brandy, aquavit, allspice dram and citrus.

Any article not spotlighting Flag’s most essential patio at Flagstaff Brewing Company shouldn’t be written, so here they are! This winter, FBC is featuring their take on the oh-so classic hot toddy made with Buffalo Trace. They’ve got a large propane fire pit and two mobile heaters to stave off the cold and compliment this delicious cocktail. Plus, they’ve got some of the best bar food in the town!

Racing neck and neck with FBC, our newest downtown patio at Dark Sky Brewing is also bringing out a seasonal hot toddy but being the group of eccentric weirdos they are, have flipped the original recipe on its head. Locally-sourced honey and lemon juice is a given, but they’ve kicked it up a notch with the addition of Old Barrel’s Bourbon Pecan Pie artisan tea and Colorado’s own Peach Tree five-year-aged whiskey. We can’t endorse this enough, it’s incredible.

While we do enjoy propane down here in the crypt, there’s nothing that beats an actual wood burning fire pit and one of our favorites would have to be located at the downtown Mother Road. While they’re not offering anything hot beyond outdoor organic flames, they are planning over a dozen different beer releases this winter, so they’re definitely a spot to keep coming back to.

Finally, for all you party animals out there, the Mayor has a whole mess of games and fire pits on their scenic rooftop patio. We called for the scoop on what hot cocktails they’ll be rolling out for the winter season, but, unfortunately, that menu was still in the works as of this article’s submission. But, if the Mayor’s track record of pouring out gallons of Flagstaff’s most hedonistic drinks is any indicator of what’s coming during these cold months, they’re definitely worth checking out.

That’s all for now, happy holidays from America’s #1 occult-themed craft beer column! May the drinks never stop and that family member you hate never been seen again!