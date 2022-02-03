Masters of Brewtality try The Mayor and like it

This month, Masters of Brewtality are again throwing our standard formula into the funeral pyre because why not? We’re all stuck drinking through a mass death event and, even before that, there was really no grand scheme to anything anyways.

The unfortunate thing for those of us who wander the MOB crypt is that we remember the elder gods and are far too old to frequent the youthful hotspots that define a solid chunk of the downtown drinking culture. It’s our fault, we’ll own it. What’s even worse is if you’re under 10,000 years old, this will happen to you. Thusly, there are spots we just don’t wind up in in beautiful downtown Flagstaff and that’s going to be the focus of our sporadic mini-series, “No, I don’t come here often.”

The first offering is The Mayor. Frankly, we liked this spot. We hit them up right at opening on Monday and it was already buzzing with the type of collegiate drinkers that we would’ve partied with when we went to NAU. The photography classes still developed darkroom film and the journalism department knowingly emphasized print journalism, despite admitting in their capstone class that it was a dead medium. The good old days!

First and foremost, the staff is fantastic. Super nice, professional, friendly and knowledgeable. We got thoroughly ID checked upon arrival, which is always hilarious. I’ve got 18 years of dreadlocks hanging off my head, a tattooed throat, and a beard that becomes greyer on the daily, but they still physically removed my driver’s license from the wallet and did the whole black light scan thing. Fair warning, this might not be the place to try a budget fake.

First off, the ambiance! Retro chic for decades! They’ve got walls decorated with vintage record sleeves and an entire panel covered in cassettes. Mustard yellow, burnt orange and caramel brown stripes adorn everything like your grandma’s house before she remodeled in the early 90s. Plus, there’s a sick ass-end of a trailer DJ booth right as you walk in. A classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pinball game is first and forefront, too, and they’ve got a Buckhunter farther back. That’s gaming entertainment taken care of for us already, but there’s a photo booth and crane games with rubber duckies, too. Upstairs, there’s cornhole and other assorted silliness that befuddled the entire staff of Masters of Brewtality completely.

Seating booths abound and each one has its own propane-fueled fire pit. There’s a small army of heating lamps, too, making for a pleasant outdoor time even in the dead of winter. And they actively encourage smoking and vaping, which is almost borderline exotic given these square times in which we all suffer. Lemme said something along the lines of how natural it is to

have a drink in one hand and a smoke in the other and he seemed to have had a pretty good time over the course of his life.

Onto the drinks…This is a craft beer-centric column and we weren’t disappointed. While the only local flavor on tap was the inescapable darling of Flagstaff, Mother Road’s Tower Station, their other offerings were pretty decent, too. Voodoo Ranger and 805 Cerveza from Firestone Walker stood out and, as with most bars catering to the hip youth, they’ve got the standard icon checklist taken care of with Pabst, Coors, High Life, and White Claw.

What really impressed us as the sordid group of degenerate drinkers that we are were the hangover killers. For a modest $35, you and your friends can invest in a monolithic 96 oz pour of mimosas, or for $65 you can make last night’s party into today’s rager with a Bloody Mary. We went with the modestly priced PBR and shot of Ol’ Smokey Blackberry moonshine which ran us $6. While we were hesitant to try a moonshine that wasn’t given to us by a shirtless hillbilly at some backwoods hootenanny, this stuff was actually pretty good. It didn’t burn the lining out of everyone’s esophagus, which was new, but no big deal.

Finally, the food was standard bar fare, which is a selling point unto itself. There’s a quiet

dignity in not overcomplicating your snacks and The Mayor nailed it. Favorites include the pizza rolls, pretzel bites and the drunken tenders, which are marinated in Tower Station. Tres bien! All in all, we’d come back in a heartbeat and if you get Ericka as your bartender, kick her a good tip as she was a champion.

Until next time, boils and ghouls, from your fiends in the Masters of Brewtality crypt! Cheers!

Mike Williams (your titular Master of Brewtality) is a humble tattoo artist, egotistical writer, relentless beer drinker, unrepentant Hellraiser and connoisseur of all things Doom Metal. You can find him slinging ink at Flagstaff Tattoo Company or at some bar downtown.

