Masters of Brewtality: The haunts of our favorite haunts

October is upon us, boils and ghouls!

That means the best and most important holiday is looming like a dead tree scratching at your window during a rainstorm... Halloween! It’s that magical time when the thin veil between life and death is at its most fragile and nature itself explodes in a fantastic display of reds, yellows and oranges before nesting down into the skeletal cold of winter.

This month, we’re going to spotlight three of the most nefarious and undeniably haunted watering holes our fair city has to offer…. Explore them at your own risk, dear reader, and remember that as they are now, you may be one day, too!

The first stop on our boozy tour of the macabre is the Hotel Monte Vista. The ghosts that populate this iconic building have been well documented, lurking everywhere from the basement to the top floor. The staff at Masters of Brewtality have taken several trips here over the years, searching for evidence of the paranormal. On Halloween 2018, we spent the night in Room 205, known as the infamous “Rocking Chair Room.” We hoped over lit candles and ancient texts that something from the other realm would reach out to us. It didn’t. We all got the best night of sleep on an incredibly comfortable bed and that was about it. They can’t all be winners, right?

Fun fact about pretty much every town in the American Southwest: they were dens of depravity for the majority of their existence and Flagstaff was no better. The entire downtown area was basically a massive red-light district/gambling hall, which is fine. We’re super sex worker positive down here in the crypt and not unfamiliar with the rush of a hot hand in a dice game. However, in those days — much like it still is today — downtown is still dangerous, fraught with freaks, weirdos, perverts and murderers. Two women in Room 305 found this out one night in the early 1940s. After being strangled, they were thrown from the third-floor window onto the cold street below and their spiteful spirits are said to grasp the throats of male denizens in the night.

Heading down to the bottom floor, we had a weird personal experience in the bathroom at the Monte Vista around 2004. Fair warning, we’d had a few beers that sunny afternoon, which if you knew us in those days, was the normal operating procedure. The men’s bathroom had a problem with the drainage, so there was generally a layer of sewage water on the floor at all times. Aside from being disgusting, this gross feature announced anyone that entered the bathroom. We’d commandeered the center toilet stall and, as we went about our business, heard the door open. Footsteps sloshed across the floor and the curtain on the far stall shut right next to us. Then, it became eerily silent — like, really eerie. We sat for a few minutes and, being caring folks, asked if everything was okay. No reply. And, while it might sound off, we said we were going to check on them. Flagstaff had a rather serious heroin problem at the time and maybe some poor soul wandered in and overdosed…. Again, nothing. So, we opened the curtain, which was closed when we went in and there was nothing. Someone — or something — had walked into the bathroom and disappeared. It was rattling. We left and went back to the bar and began to tell our tale to local icon “Dirty” Steve Kaufman, who at the time was working as a bartender and he immediately asked if it was the last stall. Yeah, I hear that story about once a month, that’s our bathroom ghost.” Even thinking about all these years later, there’s still chills.

Our next stop is the beautiful Hotel Weatherford. Its grand opening was January 1, 1900, when our fledgling railroad town was just beginning to spread its wings. Stories vary about the origins of the most commonly sighted apparitions known as the Newlyweds. Legend has that they were either murdered on their honeymoon or died in a double-suicide. Either way, guests routinely see a couple in 1930s wedding attire wandering the halls and passing through closed doors. We interviewed a manager a few years back and the week before she had been in their room — now a converted supply closet thanks to numerous complaints — and she’d had a light turn on for her. The only other person in the room was her daughter and when she turned to thank her for turning on the light, she pointed to a pull string on the lone bulb that her 4-year-old arm could never have reached. The Zane Grey Ballroom also hosts several ghosts and is a fine place to photograph otherworldly orbs and apparitions.

Our final stop is the undoubted favorite. Whenever any out-of-town fiends pop in, we always make it a point to hit the Museum Club. The bartenders are always amicable to taking visitors through the various ghosts that reside there, with the exception of one, who we’ll get to shortly…. The Museum Club opened in the 1930s as what was initially billed as the world’s largest log cabin. Immediately after that, it was billed as America’s largest log cabin. Then, it finally settled on Arizona’s largest log cabin, which is an absolutely hilarious sequence of failed marketing. The builder, Dean Eldridge, filled the space with strange and unnatural taxidermy, indigenous artifacts, Wild West kitsch and whatever else he could find to draw in passers-by on Route 66. His residency, like many others, was short-lived was bought by a local saddle maker and Eldridge’s 30,000 piece collection was mostly sold off following his death. From there, the Museum Club got real mean. From the ’30s to ’50s, it was a great place to get into a fight and that was about it. That was until Don Scott, an iconic steel guitar player, purchased it in 1963 with his wife, Thorna. Featured acts included a young Willie Nelson and Waylon Jenning (No, Johnny Cash never made it out. We’ve asked.) Things thrived until Thorna took a tumble down the stairs one evening. The resulting injuries left her in a coma and she eventually succumbed to them weeks later. A despondent Don sat down in front of the grandiose fireplace nearly a year later to the day, drained a fifth of Jack Daniels and proceeded to paint that very fireplace with his brains and a shotgun.

But, they never really left. Thorna is still seen at her favorite booth at the back bar, counting money and looking as glamorous as ever. And Jack Daniels is still a cause of mystery. Fifths have been seen unscrewing themselves and draining from the bottom up on numerous occasions. Their apartment, which we have been inside, doesn’t have lights and requires a shimmy up a drainage pipe to access. Despite this, it is frequently seen to have otherworldly activity in the dead of night.

The final ghost, often thought to be a pimp from the brothel days, makes his home at the back bar. Customers will ask for a drink and wind up the front bar complaining about his rudeness, only to find out there’s no one working back there and the man in the black cowboy hat has been dead for almost a hundred years.

Of course, you may read these tales and think of them as just wild stories from rambling drunks and hearsay passed around; however, as any of the creeps and freaks in Masters of Brewtality crypt will tell, if you spend enough time around the Flagstaff beer scene, you run into more sane, decent folks with strange experiences than loons muttering gibberish. And who knows, you might get a story yourself on your next night out….

Until next time, stay weird and drink up!