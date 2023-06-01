Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Monte Vista has been a hot spot since its inception in 1927. And, like every other downtown Flagstaff establishment, its history has been a glorious mix of violence, sex, and hedonism the likes of which we, as modern progressive people, should turn heel and run screaming into the night from.

Naturally, this sordid history is exactly why the freaks and geeks of the Masters of Brewtality crypt love this iconic hotel/bar combo. Not only is it one of the best downtown spots to have a spine-tingling encounter with the spirits of yore, it’s also one of the best spots to have a liver-tickling encounter with the spirits of craft cocktails and fine brews. Now, the MOB staff can’t claim to have interviewed every employee at this adored institution, but we have sat down with quite a few over the years. And it seems like everyone we’ve chatted with has had some creepy experience, from seeing shadowy figures closing doors at 7:30 in the morning, to feeling the distinct pressure of human hands on their backs on an empty dance floor long after last call. The MOB staff even took a group outing to stay in the infamous Rocking Chair Room 305 on Halloween a few years back, but after many beers in both the downstairs bar and Rendezvous, we all slept like babies on a car ride.

But, ghosts aren’t our only focus on this month’s feature. The Monte Vista has been undergoing a wild revamp since the 2020 COVID lockdown, and the renovations are finally coming to full fruition sometime around August or September. Most of us remember the upstairs pool hall where many a night was spent clanking billiards, spilling local gossip, and pounding drinks…. Well, that’s all gone. We know, we know. Change is scary and everyone is going to have their two cents on anything new. But we got a sneak peek last month, and this place is looking mint. Where there once was a smattering of pool tables, a few arcade games, and some seating is now a massive, open show space complete with a brand new stage and cutting edge sound equipment plus a lighting rig. It looks amazing, and it’s still not entirely finished.

The final product is going to include a brand-spankin’ new 40-foot bar, plus kitchen area. Naturally, they’ll have the classic selection of craft and domestic beers you’ll find at the original Monte V bar and Rendezvous, with the now omnipresent Tower Station on draft, plus a floating assortment of other Arizona taps. There’s Canyon Diablo liquor at play, too! When we interviewed music manager Steve Kaufman, his recommendation was their Desert Rain gin cocktail, and we’re always on board with those.

Steve’s also already started doing some dry-run upstairs shows, in addition to the V’s usual three nights of live music, with the next big one coming up on June 24th starring San Diego’s Quel Bordel. If you’re a fan of Gogol Bordello, this is not to be missed. Live music nights are usually Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday and almost always free. The V also has one of the best karaoke nights on Tuesday and Thursday as well, along with an Industry Night on Mondays where local bar and restaurant workers can get some killer discounts after a crazy weekend of work.

Our focus here at Masters of Brewtality is overwhelmingly on craft beer, but we’re all music freaks, too. And the addition of another venue to our rapidly growing music scene is beyond thrilling. Mr. Kaufman has been a local music icon since he moved here in the early 2000s, boasting 24 years in punk and metal bands and nine years of booking at the Monte Vista. It’s inspiring to see someone with that impressive tenure in the underground still striving to expand and improve the environment around him. The new concert hall won’t just be a place for touring bands, either. He’s putting an emphasis on giving a variety of local bands access to this incredible outlet and will even be paying them. Which blew our minds, as the musically inclined staff at MOB remember the olden times where venues would actually charge bands to perform… How things change and how sadly rare it is when it’s for the better.

That’s all for this month, boils and ghouls. We highly encourage everyone to check out the Monte Vista to see their progress on what is going to undoubtedly become a new hot spot in downtown. And, of course, have a drink for your favorite gaggle of freaks and geeks down here in the MOB crypt. Cheers!