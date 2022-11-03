Masters of Brewtality shares a cold one with blacksmith extraordinaire Joshua Meyer

We’ve been accused of being many things down here in the Masters of Brewtality crypt... Unnatural blasphemers, deviant freaks, remorseless party animals and naked agents of good fun, but we’ve never been called hip. Aspiring for adoration based on our slimy tendrils being on the pulse of what’s mainstream is something that we’ve universally spat upon amongst our unholy crew, but, this month, we did it. We were drinking craft beer with a local craft icon before the blinding spotlight of Reality TV hit and, hot damn, we’re going to share our hideous tale, too.

Last month, we made an epic quest to find the most crushing of metal festivals in Taos, New Mexico, but on the ride back, we realized that we’d made an appointment with none other than local blacksmith extraordinaire Joshua Meyer. We desperately needed healthy sleep and healthy food, but, remembering we get only one quick jaunt through this strange existence, we rallied hard and hit the road yet again, this time destined for a hidden forge nestled in Flagstaff’s Eastside.

The idea had come after a vigorous sampling of some of Flag’s more potent beers while watching Forged in Fire and the question was asked if we, humble lunatics that we are, could find a teacher who would be equally nuts enough to give us access to a forge, hammers, grinders and anvils with the intention of making epic knives? A brief internet search turned up Josh and, when we found out he was in Italy sampling both food, beer and wine, we felt we’d found the right fit because there’s nothing we respect more than a road warrior powered by the finest of boozy beverages down here in the crypt.

The closest point of reference we found for Josh’s forge was Golden Dragon right off Steve’s Boulevard and, being honest, we couldn’t have been happier. That little neighborhood over there between Fourth Street and Steve’s is one of the weirdest spots on the fringes of downtown and we can’t get enough of it. From our favorite personal trainer Brendan Cabral at Flagstaff Fitness Company to Adam Herrington’s High Altitude Brewing Supply, this hidden gem of awesomeness remains one of the last best secrets we have in our rapidly growing town. And imagine our surprise when we pulled up to find that High Altitude had moved in directly in front of Josh’s forge. More on that later…

Joshua Meyer got into blacksmithing through his brother, who upon freeing himself of the constraints of military service, was looking for a new focus. The physicality, the precise science, the personal expression and the rush of it all spoke to him. And his new hobby hit Josh at just the right time in his life as well. As any artist will tell you, there’s a lightning strike moment where you realize you’re going to live and die by your creations because the world thrust upon can no longer offer anything other than subjugation. The nine-to-five, button-down life becomes a cinched plastic bag over your head and, while you’ll have no choice but to abandon any prospect of stability, it’s truly the only path open for you to follow. When we met him, he was five years into his journey and watching his methodology was nothing less than awe-inspiring.

He walked the humble freaks and geeks of the MOB crypt through every step, from the initial vicious pounding of near molten railroad spikes to grinding a knife’s shape fit for a murderer and everything was done in a manner far more supportive than our blackened hearts could ever hope to attain. We made our own knives, people! It was incredible! Which brings us to one of the top 5 beers we’ve ever had….

A simple Sierra Nevada Pale Ale.

We had a few left over in the cooler and, upon finding out we all had a mutual adoration for those most special of suds, we cracked them open as the knives were being quenched. You don’t get many of the most memorable beers you’ve ever had over the course of your drinking career because, well, you’re drinking, but those that shine like a blood red moon stick with you forever. This was one of those. Running between an anvil and a blistering forge, striking red hot iron with a hammer worthy of Chris Hemsworth, and grinding an edge onto a blade after you’ve managed to grind off a sizeable chunk of your knuckle because you’re learning a new craft and you totally suck was equally humbling and inspiring.

And when we cracked open those ice cold brewskis, it brought everything about this column back home. Beer is the punctuation mark at the end of the most poignant sentences describing your life. It’s a soundtrack to adventures, making new friends, and learning new skills. What a wonderful potion indeed!

In closing, Josh likes local beers and if you’re around downtown, you might just be lucky enough to catch him. He’s booking these wild blacksmithing classes through his new website, The-Quench.com, and if you’re interested in seeing the process, you can view his Forged in Fire episode on Amazon Prime, which he totally won. Also, with a little luck, Adam at High Altitude Brewing Supply will have his back bar open within the next few months, so keep an eye out for a collaboration between the two adjoined businesses. They’re not sure what or how yet, but we’re sure it’ll be awesome. Until next month, keep it spooky, boils and ghouls!￼