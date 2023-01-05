Masters of Brewtality rolls out some bowling alley recommendations for the new year

Happy New Beers, boils and ghouls and welcome to our first edition of 2023. A year sure to be just as grim and horrifying as the last – maybe more so if we’re lucky! As we’re still in the frigid clutches of winter, the call of the warm, cozy indoors is at its strongest and, this month, the freaks and geeks down here in the Masters of Brewtality crypt are putting on their least tattered rags and hitting the lanes for a tour of Flagstaff finest bowling alleys!

We’ve got three options for bowling here in Flagstaff, and our first stop is the classic Starlite Lanes on our little stretch of iconic Route 66. Located just a couple miles outside downtown and directly next door to the Museum Club, the most haunted bar in the town, Starlite is a funky little spot just oozing vintage chic directly into your eyeholes. They first opened all the way back in 1958, and despite having made a multitude of improvements over the years, it still hasn’t lost the charm. The lanes are great, their Cosmic Bowling nights are a perfect activity now that Arizona has legalized weed and it’s easily one of the cleanest alley’s we’ve ever visited. And, believe us, the Masters of Brewtality staff knows a thing or two about filthy alley’s, bowling and otherwise. Speaking of the Devil’s Lettuce, Starlite has one of the most insane snack bars in the history of snack bars. While the menu is less for those watching their diet and more for those that want to watch their scales whimper and weep before shattering on the bathroom floor, everything we’ve sampled there is delicious. Starlite’s wings are some of our favorite in town with at least five different sauce choices, the burger is fit for Frankenstein’s monster and the chicken tenders walk that perfect line between deeply fried yet still juicy. The chili cheese fries are only $9.99 and will feed an army.

But, we’re all about the drinks down here in the crypt! Starlite has long had one of the best kept secret dive bars in the city with killer nightly specials, a wide selection of liquors and a stunningly diverse variety of domestic and craft beers. Local staple Tower Station is available on draft and in cans, and they’ve got some killer pitcher specials on domestics; however, our not-so local go to is their Oak Creek IPA, made just down the hill in Sedona. We figure we drink enough Tower Station to drown a shark, so it’s good to switch things up whenever we’re here. The real star here at Starlite, though, is their cocktails. There’s nothing worse than ordering a drink only to have it taste more like a melted ice cube than anything else. Starlite’s cocktails have consistently been able to be used for lighter fluid and that’s just what we need to get into that special place that allows us to consistently bowl under 100 every single game. We never said we were good, folks, just that we’re pretty fun.

The other option for those wanting to brutalize balls and beers just opened here in our constantly mutating mall. Dubbed Bowlski’s in a delightful nod to “The Big Lebowski,” this place is as surreal as the movie that inspired it. Doors for tables? Just when you thought you’d seen it all, right? We’ve only visited here a handful of times, mostly for an afternoon brew to limber up the heart as we prepared to partake in some unabashed capitalism, but the one time we did hit the lanes was an experience for the ages. The bar staff is fantastic and the drink specials are borderline irresponsible. Priding themselves on a fine selection on local Flagstaff brews, they’re stocking Mother Road, Historic and, coming soon, Dark Sky, for a wild $4 a pint for draft beers and doing tall cans for of national staples like PBR and Dale’s Pale for $10 a tall can. What else, you ask? There’s a barbaric 88oz tower of draft beer going for between $25-$48 and a frozen whiskey cola that knocked us right out of our socks. Fair warning to anyone visiting, though. Bowlski’s is a new establishment and they’re still getting some goblins out of some of their systems, so treat them with a little patience while they’re getting on their feet.

The final bowling alley in Flagstaff, you’ll never use. Hidden under Mountain Sports, even we, America’s #1 occult themed craft beer column, couldn’t access. To be fair to the staff, we wrote this article right around Christmas and they were packed wall to wall, so taking a small crowd of weirdos into what is basically a basement storage area while we bought nothing wasn’t really feasible. Apparently, the wood floors are all that remain in the forbidden underground, but we’ve got it on good authority that you can still hear the ghosts of players past chucking strikes on moonlit nights…. That’s all for this month, so get out there and have some fun!