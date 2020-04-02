Masters of Brewtality: Raising a toast to the plagues of yesteryear

The last time the freaks and geeks down in the Masters of Brewtality crypt saw daylight was the day after the previous column hit stands, so imagine our surprise when we called around looking for beers to feature and were told the entire planet was shut down thanks to some virus. We nearly spit out our batwing soup. So, since it looks like we’re not going into any breweries for the foreseeable future, we thought we’d take a look back at some of history’s worst pandemics and examine how drinkers of yore boozed through those grim times.
The Plague of Justinian
Nobody wants something that killed 30-50 million people named after them, but, in the year 541, poor Emperor Justinian of Constantine got just that. Entering one of the planet’s most populated cities via grain shipped from the newly conquered Egypt, the plague spread through Asia, Europe, Africa and the Arabian Peninsula, and would eventually wipe out half the world’s population. The actual end date of the pandemic is iffy, what with half the world’s population gone, but experts guess humanity must’ve finally built up an immunity to put an end to the disease.
At the time, Constantinople was renowned worldwide for its wine, most of which was made with local grape varieties similar to what we drink today. One unique variation that still exists is Retsina, a wine mixed with pine resin, which can be found in Greece. Peasants also valued Garos, a fermented fish sauce that made its way onto nearly every boiled dish in the region. No word on whether anyone drank it, but, hey, if people are sucking down blue MD 20/20 now, who knows?
The Black Death
Down here in the crypt, we’ve got an affinity for rats. You have to; they’re everywhere, and once you get to know them they’re not that bad. We even give them cute names like Sir Halftail, on account of a scrap he got into with one of the goblin interns, and Bitey, because, well, he bites everyone. But the public opinion of rats was at an all-time low in the year 1347 AD when it was thought that fleas hitching rides on our little fuzz buddies brought the Black Death to Europe and wiped out around 200 million people over a four-year period. It never really went away (social distancing, people!) and small outbreaks still occur periodically.
Drinks in medieval Europe were pretty similar to what you’d find now: beer, wine, mead and various spirits. While wine remained an upper class beverage, lower quality varieties trickled down to the poor and beer, even then, was a standard of the working class. Their most popular liquor, however, was gin, probably because they didn’t know any better.
Smallpox
The downside to smallpox’s reign was that it killed 500 million people. The upside was that it gave birth to the modern vaccine, which has saved innumerable lives and, despite what a discredited doctor and a handful of paranoid celebrities say, does not cause autism. (Seriously, multiple people have won awards for disproving the guy who started that whole thing, that’s how off base he was. Get vaccinated.) The origins of the disease are pretty unclear, but archeologists have found evidence of it in Egyptian mummies as far back as the three centuries before Christ.
Given the broad time span of the reign of smallpox, it is hard to pinpoint exactly what people were drinking. Instead of a comprehensive list of every kind of booze people have consumed from 300 BC to 1980 when the World Health Organization announced the disease completely eradicated, we’re going to instead have a morbid laugh at the tale of Dr. Jenner, the man who created the modern vaccine. In 1796, Dr. Jenner snagged his gardener's 9-year-old son, presumably cartoon-style directly behind Dad’s back, and shot him up with the less severe cowpox. Thankfully it worked, but, seriously, who does that?
1918 Spanish Flu
What’s in a name? Quite a bit, apparently! Given that there was a little conflict going on at the time called World War I and Spain had opted to remain neutral, newspapers used the king’s illness as a wonderful scapegoat. Historians put the initial source of the Spanish flu anywhere from France to Kansas to China, so we’ll never really know, but what we do know is that it killed between 17 and 50 million people, with some estimates as high as 100 million deaths and some 500 million infected.
But what were they drinking? Beer, whiskey, gin and rum, naturally, but one of our favorite boozes down here in the crypt hit the global stage like a frontline bomb right around World War I: absinthe. Touted as a hallucinatory spirit, the so-called Green Fairy is a black licorice flavored liquor popularized by the likes of Van Gogh, Oscar Wilde and Picasso. It was outlawed in America for almost a century until 2009 when the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives lifted the regulations. We’ve drunk plenty, but never seemed to get to that elusive trippy stage as the 35-45% alcohol by volume takes everyone out of commission long before. If you find a bar that serves this spirit, we recommend the entire burning sugar cube and weird spoon ritual to go along with it. It just feels classy.
There we have it, folks. This isn’t the first epidemic, it won’t be the worst, and it won’t be last. But, no matter what, we’ll always drink our way through. Cheers to health, with proper space, and wash your claws!
