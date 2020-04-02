Masters of Brewtality: Raising a toast to the plagues of yesteryear

Given the broad time span of the reign of smallpox, it is hard to pinpoint exactly what people were drinking. Instead of a comprehensive list of every kind of booze people have consumed from 300 BC to 1980 when the World Health Organization announced the disease completely eradicated, we’re going to instead have a morbid laugh at the tale of Dr. Jenner, the man who created the modern vaccine. In 1796, Dr. Jenner snagged his gardener's 9-year-old son, presumably cartoon-style directly behind Dad’s back, and shot him up with the less severe cowpox. Thankfully it worked, but, seriously, who does that?

1918 Spanish Flu

What’s in a name? Quite a bit, apparently! Given that there was a little conflict going on at the time called World War I and Spain had opted to remain neutral, newspapers used the king’s illness as a wonderful scapegoat. Historians put the initial source of the Spanish flu anywhere from France to Kansas to China, so we’ll never really know, but what we do know is that it killed between 17 and 50 million people, with some estimates as high as 100 million deaths and some 500 million infected.