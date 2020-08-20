Masters of Brewtality: On metal meal pairings

As far as additional food pairings, the chicken vindaloo and Sherpa curry goat goes well with it, too. There’s something inherently metal about eating a goat, like after the first bite, Dark Throne’s “Blaze In The Northern Sky” immediately starts playing in the back of your head. Somewhere, Gaahl from Gorgoroth smiles and knows not why. The staff from Masters of Brewtality has requested a black metal soundtrack for eating goat dishes multiple times and they always think we’re joking. We’re not.

One of the best things about living here in Flagstaff is being part of the community. You get to know the wait staff at your go-to restaurants and bars, you get to know the folks who work the gas stations, and you get to know the personalities who illuminate your downtown experience. And, if you’re really lucky, they’ll like you enough to screw with you. As near daily visitors to India Palace, the MOB staff swears we got pranked. After a long day, we washed up for a Power 10000 and were just given a plate of chicken. The lie was that they were testing some new food out and, after a single bite, everyone’s face pretty much melted off. It was one of the most absurdly spicy dishes we’ve ever tried and we consider habanero peppers on par with uncooked celery. Cooks peeked out of the kitchen to watch us try, stonefaced, to consume these fire caked death wings. It was one of those perfect moments of, “Alright, they like us enough to prank us.” Viva Flagstaff!