Masters of Brewtality make themselves at home at Alejandro's

We’re a lot like you down here in the Masters of Brewtality crypt, albeit some of the freaks and geeks that make up our staff have extra limbs and secrete psychedelic fluids from their pores when placed under the slightest duress. Trippy Tim is honestly one of our favorites and we jumpscare him constantly to keep the creative juices flowing, but sometimes, even that doesn’t work. When you’ve got serious questions, it’s usually best to turn to the supernatural.

This month, we were at a loss for the column’s content, so a bunch of us packed into our bathroom, which as you can imagine looks pretty close to that toilet Ewan McGregor had to dive into in Trainspotting, and lit a single candle. We chanted “Bloody Mary” over and over again into the mirror until finally, this most sinister of middle schools apparitions appeared. “Bloody Mary,” we asked, “where in Flagstaff can we find the best Bloody Mary?” She looked puzzled and then wheezed out a surprisingly thorough list of some of our favorite Flagstaff spots including Toasted Owl, Josephine’s, Cornish Pasty and Tourist Home.

But what really surprised us was that she emphasized one of Heritage Square’s newest additions, Alejandro’s. What’s the point of summoning a hideous specter from the beyond if you’re not going to follow up, we agreed, and off we went.

Now, we’ve been fans of Alejandro’s since their humble beginnings as a food truck and were intrigued with this bloodiest of Bloody Marys, so we set up an interview with owner Jorgette Quintero to chat and, what was initially a singular focus article, quickly turning into an outright, hedonistic binge on some of the best cocktails we’ve ever had. Brace yourself…

First off, the setting is as classic local Flagstaff Mexican as you can get. There’s a quaint patio overlooking the lively Heritage Square and the interior always has a game on.

While many parts of the town are falling victim to the overly polished, corporate chain homogeneous crap aesthetic, Alejandro’s feels like home. There’s plans in the works to expand the patio around the building, along with a to-go window, which we’re beyond stoked about. One of the best things about a Flagstaff summer is being out in the gentle embrace of the sun and one of the best things about that is drinking while you do it. A good patio drinking session here should run for no less than five hours and ten drinks, and that’s an official rule that we just made up.

Onto the drinks! Everything here at Alejandro’s is made in-house and their dedication to top notch, fresh ingredients, innovative execution, and respect to the roots of the recipes truly shows in every dish and glass. Trying to pick a favorite was pointless as everything was tastebud tingling, so we’ll just give you a play by play. We started out with their classic take on the Bloody Mary. The Bloody Mary mix is made at the start of every day from scratch and is a perfect blend of savory heat and hearty spice. It was perfect. While what exactly goes into it was kept hush hush, whatever they’re doing blew us away. But, that was just the beginning. Their Michelada was one of the most visually impressive drinks we’ve encountered in town, served in a massive glass with a spice lined rim, complemented with giant shrimp, lime,

cucumber, and avocado slices. Next up, we moved into their frozen drinks. Their strawberry margarita is already the stuff of legends amongst the Master of Brewtality staff, but this round we got to sample their watermelon version. A brilliantly red slice of watermelon adorned the rim, along with the ever present spiced seasoning. The ingredients were kept minimalist as they ought to be in any good frosty marg, with just a little simple syrup, ice, fine tequila, and about a bucket of the freshest watermelon to ever grace a vine. It was an immaculate take on a classic from start to finish. Following that was their pina colada. This one took our taste buds directly to a tropical beach from which they never wanted to return. Was it the Caribbean? Was it Mexico? The taste buds didn’t know because they were just simple taste buds, but the ability to evoke such a paradise using only flavor is a testament to the power of this pina colada. Jorgette and our bartender Joey put vacation vibes into a glass with this one and it was truly a highlight in a day of highlights.

We wrapped the day up with their Aqua Chile and when we say we did one of the dumbest things we’ve ever done, we really want you, dear reader, to appreciate what a high bar that is. We drank an appetizer. Not kidding. When writing this feature, we checked out the online menu to see what kind of booze was in it and realized that it was entirely salsa. And, frankly, we don't feel like it was that big of a mistake.. It was that good. Served with mayo drizzled corn chips and chock full of shrimp, avocado, cucumber, lime, and torched peppers, it just looked so good and it was in the same kind of glass as everything else we’d ingested that afternoon, so it was an honest mistake? Maybe? There was discussion about how the shrimp made it a bit hard to drink and maybe they just forgot a straw, but, no, it was actually a meal and we’re idiots. 10/10, would absolutely do again.

As we’re a booze column, we’re always going to focus on that special sauce, but it’d be a grave sin not to compliment the cuisine at Alejandro’s. Their Taco Tuesday special of four pollo or carnita tacos with a bottle of beer for $15 is one of the best deals in town and the Mar y Tierra burrito is currently being consumed in the MOB crypt at least once a week, sometimes twice.

Everything we’ve had there is fantastic and we can’t recommend Alejandro’s enough. Cheers to our new favorite mariscos spot!