Masters of Brewtality: Keeping ourselves and our beer cool

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Whoa, this last month escalated quickly, right? The weirdos and wingnuts down here in the Masters of Brewtality crypt have always done our best to hide from the world, so socially distancing wasn’t too much of a stretch, but it seems like the rest of the state didn’t get the memo. So, since we’re in the midst of another outbreak, our beloved bars are completely shut down again. What a huge fail. As we’re essentially back at square one with this whole pandemic thing, we’re going to take this month to encourage our readership to mask up and stay the hell away from everyone—like every sane person should be doing anyway.

And what better place to do so than in the incredible nature surrounding our fair city? You can avoid large groups, commune with the earth that gave you life and the scenery is incredible. While the freaks and geeks in the MOB crypt generally prefer the most remote getaways inhumanly possible, the campsites around Flag provide a delightful respite for some safe, fun and scenic relaxation. But nothing spoils a good campout like warm beer, so this month, we’re going to take a moment to check out a few options for our unsung heroes of the suds world: the koozies.

The classic foam