Masters of Brewtality haunt Flag's elite at The Oakmont

Welcome back, boils and ghouls, to another spine-tingling installment of Masters of Brewtality!

This month, we’re doing another run of our ongoing series entitled, “No, I Don’t Come Here Often,” a vile spectacle spotlighting some of Flagstaff’s off-the-beaten-path drinking paradises that the average downtowner might overlook. And this one is a doozy!

Our dear friend Jodi Keogh of the Oakmont hit us up asking if we’d want to pop in and check out a very hoity-toity restaurant overlooking one of Flagstaff’s golf courses and, as we’re never unwilling to debase ourselves in front of the Flagstaff elite, we naturally said, “Feed us and we’ll do whatever you want.”

Honestly, we were hoping it’d be weirder. The initial fantasy was the MOB staff stumbling in, looking like the trashiest of freaks and the entire establishment is absolutely mortified by our very presence. Mothers from Scottsdale yanking their toddlers close to their purses and gentlemen in 5-11 tactical pants fumbling trying to find that hand cannon the advertisements promised they’d need in this exact situation, that sort of thing. But it never happened and, in fact, it was quite the opposite. The Monday afternoon vibes were pleasant and relaxed, with families laughing comfortably and the bar staff amicable to pouring perfect pints in rapid succession. The manager, Ranen, was sporting a fresh black eye from catching an elbow on the outer edge of a mosh pit the night before, which immediately endeared him to us in the most fantastic of ways.

The daily clientele consists mostly of longtime locals from the surrounding neighborhood who frequently post up in the exact same seats on the daily and are always happy to bring everyone up to speed on the latest gossip. When you’re looking for a proper example of the quintessential small-town drinking experience, that’s it right there…. It’s not just a place to have a beer, it’s a caucus of who’s who and what’s what and we were immediately hooked.

First, we’re going to talk food. To say we got blessed is an understatement and we can’t recommend smashing whatever looks good into your face with hedonistic abandon enough. This interview, unfortunately, came at that strange time when most restaurants in town are switching to their summer menu, so, by the time this hits the press, it’s going to be a whole new world. We can; however, comment on their year-round offerings…. We started off with the grilled cheese and tomato bisque. Rich, buttery goodness washed over us riding atop a wave of three melted cheeses and the addition of the bisque as a dip elevated this dish to cosmic levels. Next up was the Chicken Sonoma, a dish that followed head chef Mike Hook from his time at Buster’s. We’re of the mind that chicken is the kind of dish that everyone takes for granted, but is insanely easy to screw up. This was not the case. Perfectly juicy with a delightful Chardonnay cream sauce that you could easily just drink on its own paired with sautéed baby carrots and mashed potatoes so garlic-imbued, we didn’t have to worry about vampires for the rest of the month. Lastly, what bar menu in the Southwest would be complete without tacos? We did the beef barbacoa and the blackened mahi-mahi. Both were taste-bud annihilating in their own right and, please believe we’re going to wreck a mountain of them again the first chance we get.

Now, if you’re anything like the staff down here in the Masters of Brewtality crypt, you’re all about that spooky stuff and the Oakmont, like pretty much every place in Flagstaff is definitely haunted. Staff has video of beer mugs flying off shelves and stools are knocked over with chilling regularity. A quick side, what is it about this town and its hauntings? Are we located on a Hellmouth?

Finally, onto the boozy treats! The local tap is the near omnipresent Tower Station, which we’re not even remotely complaining about and they’ve got a couple of rotating handles. While we were visiting, they were featuring the always solid Sam Adams and Voodoo Ranger’s hazy IPA, both of which complement a beautiful spring afternoon perfectly. There are also the classic villains of the craft beer world: the macrobrews. Bud Light, Coors, etc, which are all fine if you’re stranded on a desert island and your only other option is recycling your own urine, Bear Grylls style. In a show of true class and affection for the craft beer world, the Oakmont also has Bell’s Two Hearted on tap. If you’ve never had a Two Hearted, pop in and give it a try and see why it’s routinely voted the best craft beer on the market. We can’t get enough of this stuff. Lastly, their cocktail menu is something to behold. From a classic margarita to their Frosé to a right solid Old Fashioned, you can’t go wrong. All in all, if you’re looking for a bit of respite from the downtown grind with an unparalleled view, give the Oakmont a shot.

Until next month — cheers!

Mike Williams (your titular Master of Brewtality) is a humble tattoo artist, egotistical writer, relentless beer drinker, unrepentant Hellraiser and connoisseur of all things Doom Metal. You can find him slinging ink at Flagstaff Tattoo Company or at some bar downtown.

