Masters of Brewtality go to heaven aka BrewHaha

This month, the creeps and weirdos lurking in the damp recesses of the Masters of Brewtality crypt are pleased to present a sordid retrospective of one of Flagstaff’s most beer-laden bacchanals, the infamous BrewHaHa.

For those not in the know, BrewHaHa is what you’d get if you stuck a demolition derby into the High Country Conference Center and substituted the cars for your liver. For us at MOB, it’s as important as the Super Bowl halftime show, Woodstock and the burning of the library at Alexandria all put together.

Rolling in several hours early to get the lay of the land and to sneak a couple pre-fest beers in the parking lot, we couldn’t help remembering a tale about Joe Strummer running the London Marathon in 1983. Riding high atop the success of the Clash’s iconic album Combat Rock, a Mohawk-sporting and police and thieves shirt-wearing Strummer finished the race in a respectable four hours and 13 minutes. When asked by the British press if he had any advice for up and coming runners, he replied, “Drink 10 pints of beer the night before the race. Ya got that? And don’t run a single step at least four weeks before the race.” Truly an inspiration. Our marathon today; however, was going to be at least 10 beers and no running, so our preparation had to be a bit different. A vigorous morning workout, as much water as inhumanly possible and a heavy breakfast of the burrito variety. We were off.

The doors for staff opened at noon and, as always, there was great revelry amongst Flagstaff’s usual craft community gang. Friendly faces among the security greeted us and a cursory wander through showed we’re still drawing national heavy hitters like Sierra Nevada and Oskar Blues as well as local lovelies like Historic and Grand Canyon Brewing Company. Even the iconic Pabst Blue Ribbon had a vendor with some of the sweetest swag we could get our grubby little claws into.

And dig our grubby claws in we did.

This year, our tickets were sponsored by the wonderful members of Moutaintop Mashers, a fine group of homebrewers who sit in cruel judgment of each breweries’ selected offerings. Totally our kind of people. As with all fiendish deals, though, it came at a terrible price. We would have to work. Not much, mind you, but still a little. The official title given was beer steward, which lent more professional credibility than the MOB staff deserved and we were partnered with Tom, a Coconino Community College anatomy and physiology professor. He handled the majority of the socializing, as most of us involved in this article were visibly covered in crypt filth. Thanks, Tom! After grabbing samples for the judge’s panel, they began their tasting. No guzzling, no shotgunning, no slamming; just slow, methodical sipping executed with the kind of reserve usually seen in serial killers lurking in park shrubbery.

After every drink, palates were cleansed with water and crackers and each judge, having been designated some loose genre, made notes. Each beer was assigned a number by a steward, so the process was unclouded by pre-existing prejudices.

First in line was Ariel on IPA’s. Her eyes shielded behind what we assumed were her specially tasked tasting sunglasses, she had the vibes of a finalist at some high rolling poker tournament. Next to her was Darrin, judging the wildcard beers. His was the daunting task of wading through peanut butter and jelly stouts, ciders, fruited sours and whatever other unnatural bastardizations of our noble suds the world of craft beer could throw at him. Finally, our man, Bill Robinson. Bill has been a craft beer staple here in Flagstaff since time began, a pleasure to run into at any bar, and, this year, he was in charge of breaking down flavor profiles.

Watching them work was awe-inspiring, especially considering we at Master’s of Brewtality pride ourselves on being remorseless drunks first and connoisseurs second. After heavy discussion and two elimination rounds, they arrived at a consensus. This year’s winners in order of first to last were Barrio’s Hazy IPA, Sierra Nevada’s Orange Wheat and That Brewery’s ESB. It bears mention that That Brewery has placed every year they’ve entered and is a must visit any time you’re in Cottonwood. In a stunning turn, though, all of the judges agreed their overall favorite was Ace’s cider. Tragically not actually in the running as it’s technically not a beer, the Ace’s cider was one of the best expressions of that style they, or us for that matter, had ever had. Not overly sweet, just enough sour bite and a pleasant balance of apple flavor made for a drink that begs to be paired with a sunny day in the beauty of nature.

The rest of the day was one for the record books, as always. New friends were made, new beers were tried and by the end, everyone looked like the stumbling dead. The entire staff of Master’s of Brewtality even took a page from Joe Strummer’s own post-marathon playbook and immediately passed out after the festivities. We can’t recommend BrewHaHa enough and a huge thanks to Mountaintop Mashers for getting us in. Until next month, boils and ghouls!

Cheers!

Mike Williams (your titular Master of Brewtality) is a humble tattoo artist, egotistical writer, relentless beer drinker, unrepentant Hellraiser and connoisseur of all things Doom Metal. You can find him slinging ink at Flagstaff Tattoo Company or at some bar downtown.

