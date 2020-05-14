Masters of Brewtality: Getting by with a little help from friends

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With a phased-in reopening of businesses looming in Flagstaff and across the state this week, we wanted to take a look at the past month or so of quarantine. It’s been quite a ride, hasn’t it? If you’re anything like the staff down here in the Masters of Brewtality crypt, you’ve been hitting the bottle harder than a coffin nail, which is just fine. We all cope with stressful situations in our own ways and, apparently, we here in the crypt cope with stress the same way we celebrate and fly planes: with copious amounts of drinking. While our livers may be calloused, our hearts certainly are not, so this month we’re going to give shout outs to some real heroes of the quarantine. With a little luck and smart social distancing, perhaps next month we’ll be back to our standard format.

Beer: Our first and favorite, we’ve been crushing the Founder’s Centennial IPA with a vengeance. Money is tight and this one has it all: complex flavor, just the right ABV to be sessionable while still getting you numb to the dire straits of the world. It is also a few bucks cheaper for this 15-pack versus a 12-pack of a comparable beer. The light color shines brilliantly in a pint glass and the subtle hints of citrus and hops bring that summer sun indoors. Plus, the can design is delightfully art nouveau, making each sip practically a trip to a museum. That’s how that works, right?