Welcome back, boils and ghouls, to yet another insidious installment of Masters of Brewtality. This month, we spent hours upon hours arguing back and forth about our subject and, as with all things righteous and good, no real truth came out of the endless screaming, breaking of light fixtures and loud sobbing. The simple idea for our March column was, “What are the best dive bars here in Flagstaff?”

And things couldn’t have gone off the rails harder.

The initial struggle was defining what a dive bar actually is. Certain pillars found their way to the forefront immediately: it should be nearly pitch black, have an overbearing funk of stale beer and the bathrooms have a vibe where someone died from fentanyl-laced cocaine in the stall you’re using within the last five years. Frankly, none of the bars we’re mentioning in this article fits those criteria and that’s why the only thing the freaks and geeks in the MOB crypt are agreeing on is that every single one of the establishments we’re spotlighting is tied for last place. The only winner here is you, our dear reader, that’s about to head out into the darkness and have a freakin’ great night at our “near dive” bars.

Our first stop is Yucca North. We discussed our idea for this column with owner Casey Hamilton and he explained that Yucca North is more “high lowbrow,” versus a dive bar and we immediately flipped the table over while screeching that we know a punk-themed dive bar when we see it. The pinball machines, the skateboard decks on the walls, the presence of Cock Sparrer on the stereo, all the signs were there. But, the food is fantastic, the cocktails are made with nuisance and skill, and they plugged the death hole in the men’s restroom, so, by our standards, Yucca is a safe and awesome choice for an evening on the town. Bummer!

Next up is Bunhugger’s. This spot off of Milton is the closest we all could agree on as the purest expression of a true dive here in Flagstaff, but their biggest failing is that the staff is too nice. The true dive bar experience should make you feel like the bartender would slice your face open with an easily-accessed straight razor. But everyone there has been nothing but friendly, and we’ve seen them de-escalate tense situations with the utmost professional grace multiple times. Pitcher prices are on point, and the food is awesome, too. So, Bunhugger’s also fails our standards of sleaze.

Third, is the Mountainaire Tavern. If you’re looking for the quintessential afternoon bar crew, you’ll never find a better group than here. We’re generally a lunatic-looking cluster here at Masters of Brewtality, and the regulars have been nothing but accepting every time we’ve stumbled in. The bartenders immaculately walk a line between taking no guff and making you feel right at home, which is exactly what you’d want from any reputable dive bar. Our only complaint is that we had a Nicholas Cage pillow in the MOB truck bed last time we were there and no one bothered to steal it. Dive bar fail!

We’re going with Dirty Birdies for number four. This spot is popular with our medical professional friends that get off after a 48 hour shift at 6 a.m. and want nothing more than hash browns and a Bloody Mary at 6:05 a.m. The dive bar fails are the immaculately clean bathrooms, the kinda recent Buck Hunter Zombie Edition that greets you upon entry, and the wildly delicious bar food. The mozzarella wedges have sustained the MOB staff through many a rough morning. Our main complaint, again, is that the staff is far too nice, and they all seem to get quality tattoos, which is another huge dive bar red flag. If the staff doesn’t have a misspelled inspirational quote that came with a side of blood borne pathogens, is it really a dive bar?

Finally, we’re recommending the immortal Sportsman’s. Located a bit north of downtown right by our favorite spooky Basha’s, “Sporto’s” is basically the performance art of near-dive bars in our fair mountain town. While discussing the essentials of what makes a true dive bar, the emphasis on food that no one ever buys came up time and time again, and that is where Sportman’s fails so hard. The wings here are the stuff of legends. Immaculately crispy on the outside, perfectly juicy on the inside, utterly drenched in sauce, and priced so low, your average college student could get a few with whatever is hiding between the couch cushions. There’s always a game on, too, which moves Sporto’s further away from the coveted “Dive Bar” label and into the well-trodden sports bar realm. Which is, of course, just fine. The staff is on you like grave dirt on a zombie as soon as you walk in, the pool tables are level, and the tiny smoking patio out front is one of the best spots in town to make a new friend with a totally rad heeler puppy. Unfortunately, still not dive enough for the freaks and geeks of the Masters of Brewtality crypt, but we’ll still head topside for their tacos any Tuesday.

There’s plenty more near-dives out there, boils and ghouls, and we’re as far from experts as anyone could be. Get out there and check things out for yourselves and make sure you’re good and tipsy when you start arguing about the necessities needed for a proper dive night. This was just a few of our favorites, Flagstaff has an armada of other brew houses teeming with cheap drink specials, great food, and buddies waiting to be found. Cheers!