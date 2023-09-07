It’s that time of year again, boils and ghouls. Our beloved collegiate constituency has returned, and the battle-hardened local drinking contingent are ready to welcome both the new and experienced booze hounds back with open arms. The tail end of summer is our favorite time of year down here in the Masters of Brewtality crypt as we’re finally past that vicious bit of high-altitude heat and not quite into the cold season. Patio parties abound, and this month, we’re spotlighting the most epic of downtown drinking spots for those ready to let the libations flow, Flagstaff Style.

We’re starting out right off campus with a wander down San Francisco Street. B66 Brunch, Brew, and Bar-B-Que, and its various locations and variations have been a drinking staple for years. Don and crew there have figured a few things about what it takes to serve in a college town. In addition to righteous Happy Hour specials, they’ve also got dishes on the menu for under $10, which we’d like to see more of when it comes to downtown cuisine. Money is going to be universally tight for our beloved college folks, and if you cut them a break, they will come out in droves. Great patio with fire pits as well, and we’ve heard great things about the burger joint next door, too!

On the next block north, there are two weekend-scene essentials: Southside Tavern and The Mayor. Southside is probably as close to an authentic dive bar experience as one can find here in Flag, with nightly specials and an objective lack of pretentiousness. They feature weekly events like open mics, karaoke, and dance parties, too! Onto The Mayor… This place shreds. The food is fantastic, the drinks are strong, the rooftop patio has fire pits and games, and the specials are the kind that you can only get away with if your liver still works with the power of youth. They’ve got Power Hours, they’ve got Happy Hours, they’ve got Industry Nights, they’ve got Movie Nights, trivia, and themed music nights. The hangover menu is hedonistic to the point of being dangerous with an insane 96 oz Mimosa tower available to turn all those bad-morning feelings into good ones. There’s some innovative takes on bar food standards here, too, and we can’t recommend this place enough.

Continuing on, it’s not really a night on the town without at least popping into Cornish Pasty. Many an epic evening has started there with their irresponsibly cheap Irish Car Bombs. Half Jameson, half Baileys, sunk into an ice cold, frothy pint of Guinness is a sure fire way to get the vibe going right. There’s plenty of cheap beers, specials, frequent music, and the food is stellar and affordable. The MOB staff is more likely to wash up here on a Monday or Tuesday afternoon as we’re all getting old, but the weekends are truly something to behold.

As we move across the train tracks, we’re going to throw a quick bit of safety advice in this month’s issue: Don’t mess with the trains. Every year, a handful of people die on the tracks. Not kidding. The trains are massive, heavy, incapable of stopping quickly, and having spent a good chunk of our lives here in Flag, we can tell you this is an extremely grisly way to die. Just leave them alone so you can keep partying. And, you know, existing.

On the corner of Historic Route 66 and San Fran, we’ve got the Corner Tavern, Southside’s newly opened partner in crime. With wall to wall TVs with any game you could want playing from open to close, Mario Cart tournaments, karaoke, and a stellar bar food menu, this place is packed constantly. The view from the quaint patio looks directly at the historic train station, and for the art lovers out there, watching the passing trains puts your finger on the pulse of the most innovative graffiti to bless the rails from coast to coast.

No article about the quintessential college downtown drinking experience in Flagstaff would be complete without mentioning Collins. Collins has been the hardest partying bar in Flagstaff since we can remember, and things get nuts there every weekend. The drink specials are some of the best in town with $10 Irish Trashcans all day every day, a two-for-one on domestics and well cocktails on Fridays from 10 p.m. ‘til close, and bottomless mimosas available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Sports of every kind are on their seemingly endless supply of big-screen TVs, and the food is incredible. We’re lucky to have a varied selection of places with decent bar food, but Collins has taken everything to the next level. Their burgers and buffalo wings have been in our Top Five Favorites here at the MOB crypt since we first tried them, and they’ve stayed incredible every time.

Hopefully, this is a good start for your downtown drinking adventure, boils and ghouls. Naturally, or perhaps even unnaturally, this is just our humble opinion on the best places to party as you’re cruising through your college experience. Runners up for other best watering holes would the Gopher Hole at the Weatherford and the Monte Vista Lounge. Both have awesome specials and are incredibly haunted, which makes us feel right at home. For a more local vibe outside of the downtown area, Sportsman’s by the hospital is a not-so hidden gem with mind blowing wings and killer drinks and the bar at the bowling alley is as classic Route 66 as you can get. If possible, pop by the Museum Club next door for their Dime Beer Nights, but be careful, it’s one of the most haunted bars in the state and you run the risk of becoming one of its permanent patrons, too. Until next time, cheers!