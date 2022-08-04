Masters of Brewtality finish the summer season with some rockin' drinks at Cornish Pasty

Welcome back, boils and ghouls, to the Summer’s fiendish finale of Masters of Brewtality! With Fall lurking just around the corner, it’s time to ruminate on the best spots to hunker down as the days grow shorter and the air gets cooler. We know, we know, with the specter of a global climate apocalypse breathing stinking hot air on all of our necks, it may feel a bit rushed as it’s probably not going to actually feel like winter until mid-November, but we do what we want down here in the MOB crypt. And what we want is a dimly lit bar with a hedonistic variety of delicious craft beers that plays the most evil of punk and metal.

Which brings us to one of our favorite haunts: Cornish Pasty. Equal parts quiet afternoon refuge and raging weekend party spot, Cornish has been a go-to since we first walked by and noticed the logo was a direct parody of the iconic English death metal band Bolt Thrower. Any restaurant referencing metal that obscure in Flagstaff was worth a look, and it’s never disappointing. First off, the food! The pasty dates all the way back to the 13th century in Cornwall, England, as a meal for the oppressive upper class, but the pasty wouldn’t become the working class staple we think of today until the 17th and 18th century when tin miners wives would send their husbands off to work with these delicious delicacies. The handy thing about the pasty was twisted bread backridge that made a perfect handle for eating with dirty hands and, as tin mining frequently put workers in contact with deadly arsenic, this was a pretty handy accoutrement. Done with lunch? Just chuck the poison laden bread handle down the mineshaft, never to be seen again–just like your hopes and dreams! Best sellers are the traditional Oggie, filled with steak, potato, onion and rutabaga with a side of red wine gravy and the Pot Pie consisting of chicken, carrots, red potatoes, green beans, celery and onion in rosemary and chicken gravy. They can’t keep the Scotch eggs stocked, either, so grab that if you get a chance. Down here in the crypt, though, we’re all hooked on the Cajun chicken. The from-scratch spicy chicken boobies, bacon, ham and Swiss cheese served with a vicious chipotle sauce always soaks up whatever we’ve consumed perfectly and that, dear readers, is how the professionals do it.

Which brings us to the drinks! Cornish Pasty is a spot that prides itself on being accessible to everyone. They’ve got a $20 shot of tequila which is worth every penny, but they’ve also got 16oz cans of Sierra Nevada for only $3, which is right in line with the budget of an occult-themed craft beer column’s staff salary here in Flagstaff, Arizona. In addition, they have 20 rotating craft beer taps including several European imports as well as local hits from Mother Road, Historic, Wanderlust and, one of our favorite meaderies, Drinking Horn. It was explained to us that Drinking Horn and Cornish have become sisters in oddball, which explains our deep adoration for both establishments because Masters of Brewtality always roots for the underdogs. There’s the standard PBRs and Montucky Coldsnacks available in cans, too. For cocktails, their best seller is a Dragon’s Limeade, which we sampled and promptly lost all our faculties. It was sweet and refreshing and purple, but that’s about all any of us can recall. Was it vodka based? Was it whiskey? Head on in and find out for yourself!

For better or for worse, the real hero of Cornish Pasty’s drink selection is the Irish Car Bomb. A brief side note, if you’re ever in Ireland and order one of these, be prepared for the bartender to politely explain to you that it’s a particularly tasteless thing to order. They usually follow up by telling you that over there they call it a Twin Tower and will proceed to drink one with you to smooth over the oh-so biting 9/11 joke. But, that’s one of the most important things about drinking: people coming together to share tales of horror and woe, and, with a little luck, gain some insight and empathy for whoever you’re sharing a pint with. Either way, if you pop in to start the downtown bar crawl with a couple of these bad babies, you’re going to have an epic night thanks to their immaculate mix of Guinness, Jameson and Irish cream.

Finally, the staff here at Masters of Brewtality were personally promised that they’d be trying to get Denver’s iconic Trve Brewing on tap sometime within the next century, so we’ve got that to look forward to. For those not in the know, Trve is a metal themed brewery that immediately stole our hearts and large chunks of our livers with their mutual adoration of all things evil and some of the finest beers we’ve ever tasted. No word yet on if they’re going to serve it in human skulls, but we can only hope. Until next month, SKOL boils and ghouls!