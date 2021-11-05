Masters of Brewtality: Drinking Utah dry

The two main breweries we focused on were Kiitos Brewing and Squatters. We’ve been fans of Squatters for years and we’ll get to them later. Kiitos was new to us and the go-to for the to-go mix pack. We’ll drink anything down here, but, in our heart of black hearts, there’s nothing that will beat a beer that actually tastes like beer. We love sours, stouts, hazy’s, IPA’s and everything else, but a frosty pilsner on a warm day is just such a familiar comfort. Kiitos pilsner was a reasonable run at the style. The flavor was consistent with expectations, but it, like all the varieties we tried, lacked adequate carbonation. Weird complaint, we know, but cracking a brewski that tastes minutes away from being flat is jarring. We overcame this modest obstacle by just drinking them faster. Problem solved! The same review applied to their pale ale – not bad, just teetering on being flat. The shining star was undoubtedly their amber ale, which has recently gotten a lot of hate from the connoisseur crowd for some reason. Rich and malty, with a gorgeous color, Kiitos Brewing knocked this out of the park.