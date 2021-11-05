Masters of Brewtality: Drinking Utah dry

Good evening, boils and ghouls, it’s time again for another horrifying installment of America’s number one occult-themed craft beer column. We’re also America’s only occult-themed craft beer column, so it’s a pretty shallow cesspool.
This month, the freaks and geeks of the MOB crypt loaded up their supercharged hearse monster truck for their first big out-of-state bender since that whole global pandemic started. The original destination was a palatial mansion nestled deep in the jungles of Oahu but, the Delta variant reared its ugly head and we were forced to go with Plan B: f---ing Utah.
“Oh, the nature is beautiful,” everyone said.
Unfortunately, we weren’t seeing any of it.
Instead, we were hunkered down in a house in Providence, just 90 minutes outside of Salt Lake City, for a week of unknowable rituals and some real hard drinking. Now, we’re not in the habit of telling people how to live, nor are we anything more than a cautionary example on our best days, but if you’re going to be a craft beer enthusiast on the road, it’s a must to try the local flavors.
As Utah has finally caught up with the rest of the country in terms of offering beer with normal alcohol content, we were ready for mediocrity. For 86 years, the state was gripped in the clutches of a puritanical law limiting all beer to 3.2% – a percentage befitting only the wimpiest of babies. As of 2019, Utah finally allowed 5% beers to be sold at bars, convenience stores and grocers! A bald eagle screeches on the horizon as it flies over an American flag and the wind softly whispers, “Freedom…”
The two main breweries we focused on were Kiitos Brewing and Squatters. We’ve been fans of Squatters for years and we’ll get to them later. Kiitos was new to us and the go-to for the to-go mix pack. We’ll drink anything down here, but, in our heart of black hearts, there’s nothing that will beat a beer that actually tastes like beer. We love sours, stouts, hazy’s, IPA’s and everything else, but a frosty pilsner on a warm day is just such a familiar comfort. Kiitos pilsner was a reasonable run at the style. The flavor was consistent with expectations, but it, like all the varieties we tried, lacked adequate carbonation. Weird complaint, we know, but cracking a brewski that tastes minutes away from being flat is jarring. We overcame this modest obstacle by just drinking them faster. Problem solved! The same review applied to their pale ale – not bad, just teetering on being flat. The shining star was undoubtedly their amber ale, which has recently gotten a lot of hate from the connoisseur crowd for some reason. Rich and malty, with a gorgeous color, Kiitos Brewing knocked this out of the park.
Our next stop was Salt Lake City. Now, we only worship the apocalyptic doomsday gods of yore down here in the crypt, but the Mormons know how to put together a strikingly beautiful church. They're a must-see if you’re there and most are located within walking distance of a bar, so you can tie a good buzz on before going steeple peeping. We also hit SLC’s iconic Heavy Metal Shop completely by accident. This place was awesome! A total hole-in-the-wall record and merch spot dedicated to all things sonically crushing, grinding and thrashing. They’ve been holding it down downtown since 1987. For those of you too young to remember alternative culture before the prevalence of the internet, back in the day, you used to have to go out and physically find stuff. And it was never easy. Places like this were essential subcultural gathering points for like-minded oddballs and a welcome respite from a society that largely misunderstood or completely despised anything punk rock or metal. We met the owner who’s been running it since it opened and our biggest regret was not getting stories about yee olden days…. Either way, full recommend!
Our final spot on the checklist was Squatters Brewing a mile or so away. We were excited to see a brewery completely run by people in filthy clothes with stick-n-poke facial tattoos and poorly behaved dogs, but it turned out to be just a name. The building itself was modern and hip, complete with a tattooed, bearded bartender and a tattooed bartender with double braids. Everyone was friendly and the appetizer sampler brought us all back to life after our liver-punishing stay in Providence. First off, we sampled the tropical double IPA, which was refreshing, crisp, and approachable. This beer begs for sun and sand, but still got the job done despite a steady drizzle of rain. Their standard double IPA was full of rich hoppy goodness and packed a solid punch, but the lack of complexity left us yearning for our own Mother Road’s Tower Station. But, to their credit, so does everything else. Even a Tower Station leaves us yearning for another Tower Station – it’s truly a vicious cycle. All in all, Squatters was the best we had, granted it was a narrow window we’d crawled through.
Then again, there’s no place like home. Until next month, we’re out here on the frontlines in the war against sobriety.
Mike Williams (your titular Master of Brewtality) is a humble tattoo artist, egotistical writer, relentless beer drinker, unrepentant Hellraiser and connoisseur of all things Doom Metal. You can find him slinging ink at Flagstaff Tattoo Company or at some bar downtown.