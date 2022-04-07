Masters of Brewtality check out the new Dark Sky digs

Stop whatever you’re doing right now and fall to your knees in praise of the beer gods, for they have seen it fit to bless we humble suds sippers with a brand new brewtopia next month! The mighty, mighty Dark Sky Brewing is finally opening its satellite patio next door to the original location on Saturday, May 7, and will be setting things off with a bacchanal the likes of which this town rarely sees.

First off, the details of the new spot! Total seating will accommodate more than 250 people indoors and out, which is a blessing for any of us that hate waiting in line for more than ten seconds for a post-work beer. They’ll be serving all your favorite Dark Sky beers, supported by their brand spanking new production warehouse over on Old Route 66. Two new 20 BBL lager tanks, four 20 barrel fermenters, one 20 barrel bright tank, plus a 10-barrel brewhouse is making them one of the most high-end breweries in the state and that’s all getting funneled right back to downtown into our thirsty gullets.

Food is going to be provided by one of our favorite chefs, the possibly immortal Joe Rodgers. You might remember Joe from his early days at Shift and his newest venture promises to keep his mission of innovative and delicious cuisine going with the same enthusiasm that rocketed Shift to the upper echelon of Flagstaff’s fine dining scene. The Masters of Brewtality crew managed to sample some of the works-in-progress through theft and salvage, and we can say if it was that good cold and old, it’s going to be amazing refined and fresh. In all seriousness, the guy could season and fry three soggy paper towels from the bottom of a hospital dumpster and we’d probably choose that over most of our favorite childhood meals.

But, we’ll have to wait until May 7. Dark Sky’s Grand Opening Fest is going to be one for the record books. According to a brief internet search, adults between the ages of 22-64 should get a medical check-up every one to three years. We know exactly zero people who actually do that, but if you do, they’ll undoubtedly ask how many alcoholic drinks a week you consume. Be honest, they’re going to think your lie is horrible enough anyways. But, if you attend this festival, you’ll have to tell them about it, too, because they need to know that your liver is a victor in one of the greatest battles against sobriety our species has ever waged.

The all-day hootenanny will feature live music (they’re still figuring out the line-up as of writing this, but we’re hoping they book the entire roster of this year’s Super Bowl plus the original line-up of Operation Ivy. *fingers crossed*) and a pop-up record shop from Puscifer. Anytime we see Puscifer, we always hope Maynard will somehow show up and dish terrible advice on whatever is going on. How cool would it be to be casually browsing through some sweet records and, suddenly, the singer from Tool is telling you to buy Michael Bolton’s B-sides collection? Done and done! There’ll also be a live mural painting by the one and only Teto, the same guy who did the sick astronaut on the side of the original Dark Sky storefront. Additional refreshments will be provided by Cider Corps, Crooked Tooth, Tombstone, Ska Brewing, Wren House, Superstition and the Beer Shop, making this as all-star of a drinking line-up as any true connoisseur could hope for. Finally, there’s a live screen printing exhibit honoring this momentous fest by Goodfella’s Merch out of Phoenix. Prices start at $65 for general admission and VIP tickets are running $95. Before anyone loses it over the price, all proceeds are going to Dark Sky’s charity organization, making this wonderful day totally tax-deductible. Getting drunk on Uncle Sam’s dime? Count us in!

We’re just beyond stoked about this. As anyone will tell you, there’s something truly magical about a good, long patio drinking session during a Flagstaff summer. You’re hunkered down and huddled up all winter and then that warm weather starts creeping in and, suddenly, you’re surrounded by friends you haven’t seen in months laughing your head off. And whenever you can add yet another option to the patio roster, those good times are just going to keep on keeping on.

Cheers from the Masters of Brewtality crypt, see you in the sun!

Mike Williams (your titular Master of Brewtality) is a humble tattoo artist, egotistical writer, relentless beer drinker, unrepentant Hellraiser and connoisseur of all things Doom Metal. You can find him slinging ink at Flagstaff Tattoo Company or at some bar downtown.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0